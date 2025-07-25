Shuttlers Tanvi, Vennala reach junior Asian Championship semis

New Delhi: For only the third time in the history of Badminton Asia Junior Championships, Indian shuttlers will be returning with multiple medals after both Tanvi Sharma and Vennala Kalagotla entered the women’s singles semi-finals, assuring themselves of at least a bronze from the continental competition. Tanvi defeated local fifth seed Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan 21-19, 21-14 in 35 minutes. (BAI)

Tanvi, expectedly, continued her impressive run in Solo, Indonesia, as the second seed defeated local fifth seed Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan 21-19, 21-14 in a swift 35-minute quarter-final in their first ever meeting.

The junior world No.1 has been in sublime touch throughout the tournament, securing all her wins in straight games and it was no different on Friday.

If she makes the summit clash, it will be Tanvi’s third final at the Under-19 level.

But the 16-year-old has an even better record at the senior level with four finals. She won the Bonn International after losing the Odisha Masters final in 2024. This year, she won the Denmark Challenge but created a flutter after reaching the US Open final — a Super 300 event — last month at Council Bluffs in Iowa.

Joining her in the last four is the surprise entry of Vennala Kalagotla, who is ranked No.103 in the junior world rankings. The 17-year-old from Hyderabad, who trains at the Gopichand Academy, braved a strong challenge from Janyaporn Meepanthong in a gripping 58-minute contest, beating the Thai girl 21-18, 17-21, 21-17 in the first meeting between the two.

Vennala took the opening game by being sharp in the long rallies but Janyaporn fought back to level the contest in the second, forcing the match into a decider. In the final game, Vennala pulled ahead at the end after being even at 17-all.

Both Indians now face Chinese opponents in the last four with Tanvi set to take on eighth seed Yin Yi Qing while Vennala will be up against Liu Si Ya.

Only twice before have Indian shuttlers returned with multiple medals from the Under-19 continental event. In 2011, Sameer Verma claimed the men’s singles silver, PV Sindhu the women’s singles bronze and the Indian mixed team earned a bronze — the only time India came back home with three medals.

A year later, Sindhu became the first Indian to win gold at the competition with Verma claiming bronze. The only other gold that India have won was in 2018 when Lakshya Sen triumphed.

However, this will be the first time that the Indian contingent will be returning with two women’s singles medals from the same edition.