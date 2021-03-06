Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag enter semifinals of Swiss Open
Former champion Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the men's singles semifinals of the Swiss Open after a straight game win over sixth seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand here.
World no. 10 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also entered the semifinals of the super 300 event, continuing their good run following a last four finish at Toyota Thailand Open in January.
Fourth seed Srikanth beat Wangcharoen 21-19 21-15 in 44 minutes, while second seeds Satwik and Chirag saw off fifth seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 12-21 21-19 21-12 in the men's doubles competition on Friday night.
Former world no. 1 Srikanth, who had last made it to semis at the Hong Kong Super 500 in November 2019, will clash with top seed and world no. 2 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.
It will be the first clash between the two since their meeting at the 2019 India Open in March.
Satwik and Chirag will face sixth-seeded Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.
Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu will take on fourth seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark for a place in the final.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sindhu, Jayaram, Srikanth enter quarterfinals of Swiss Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sindhu, Srikanth through to Round of 16 in Swiss Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srikanth, Satwik-Ashwini pair win in Swiss Open opening round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mathias Boe touch for Indian duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
- The world No.10 men’s doubles pair was greeted by a new member of the coaching staff - former world No.1 in men’s doubles, Mathias Boe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shuttlers Varun, Malvika win Uganda International titles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss Open: Sindhu, Saina may face off in semis; all eyes on Chirag-Satwik
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All England draws: Sindhu gets easy passage to quarters, tough for Saina
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plan to start vaccination drive from next month, Ministry tells top shuttlers
- Sports Ministry and BAI spoke to top players to take stock of Olympics preparation of shutters after the Asian leg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Badminton Asia Mixed Team C'ship cancelled due to COVID-related restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Satwik, Ashwini break into world's top 20 with good show in Asia leg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Olympic medallist Mathias Boe to work with Chirag-Satwik ahead of Tokyo Games
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ousted Srikanth ends World Tour Finals campaign with loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srikanth, Sindhu virtually out of knockouts after back-to-back losses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth lose openers at BWF World Tour Finals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tough draw for Sindhu at World Tour Finals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox