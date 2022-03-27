Swiss Open 2022 Final Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan: Indian shuttler takes first game 21-16 vs Busanan
- Swiss Open 2022 Final Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan: World No. 7 Sindhu will be eyeing her maiden Swiss Open crowd in the summit badminton match live today.
Swiss Open 2022 Final Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan: PV Sindhu won the first game 21-16 against Busanan Ongbamrungphan. India's star shuttler is back at a venue she cherishes. She is playing at the Jakobshalle arena in Basel, where the World No. 7 became a world champion beating Nozomi Okuhara in an epic final of the 2019 Badminton World Championships. This time around, Sindhu has the opportunity to add one more title - a championship she came so close to winning last year. The 26-year-old Indian shuttler has won only one title this year - the Syed Modi International and today could might well the title drought for Sindhu.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 27, 2022 04:19 PM IST
Swiss Open 2022 Final Live: Sindhu 15-4 Busanan
Sindhu in cruise control. Easy points for Sindhu. Busanan is trying but Sindhu is simply in god mode. She's inching closer to her maiden Swiss Open title and burying the ghosts of her defeat to Carolina Marin last year. Just as we update, Sindhu is leading 17-4 against Busanan now.
-
Mar 27, 2022 04:16 PM IST
Swiss Open 2022 Final Live: Sindhu 12-4 Busanan
Some consolation points here for Busanan. But you've got to wonder if they have come a little too late. The still trails by a mile and if she has to push this to the decider, a lot of work needs to be done. Busanan has managed to fox Sindhu after long, as the ace Indian shuttler struggles to pick her drops.
-
Mar 27, 2022 04:14 PM IST
Swiss Open 2022 Final Live: Sindhu 11-2 Busanan at the interval
What a masterful second game it has been from Sindhu. If the first half was spent mostly with nothing to separate the two shuttlers, the second one so far has been absolutely contrasting. Sindhu has roared to a massive 11-2 lead and Busanan looks out of ideas.
-
Mar 27, 2022 04:12 PM IST
Swiss Open 2022 Final Live: Sindhu 9-1 Busanan
Sindhu using her height to great advantage. Faults an unforced error which gives Busanan only her second point of the game. This is terrific stuff from the 2019 World Champion. Showing her class, and dominating the opponent. No loose ends here. Ruthless is the word.
-
Mar 27, 2022 04:10 PM IST
Swiss Open 2022 final live score: Sindhu 5-0 Busanan
Five minutes into the second game and it has been all Sindhu, who has raced away to a 5-0 lead. Busanan gets one back but Sindhu managed to extend the lead by five points. She leads 6-1. The Indian supporters are chanting ‘Sindhu, Sindhu’. All seems to be working well for them so far.
-
Mar 27, 2022 04:07 PM IST
Swiss Open 2022 final live score: Sindhu takes first game 21-16
A few loose ends from the Indian shuttler but Sindhu calms her nerves to win the first game 21-16. It was rather competitive in the first half but the 26-year-old two-time Olympic medallist really widened the gap with the last five points. On to the second game now
-
Mar 27, 2022 04:06 PM IST
Swiss Open 2022 final live score: Sindhu 16-15 Busanan
From 11-11 to 13-13 and now 16-15, there is nothing to separate the two shuttlers. Sindhu's defence is good but she is occasionally trapped with Busanan's drop shots.
-
Mar 27, 2022 04:03 PM IST
Swiss Open final, Live: Sindhu 11-9 Busanan
It's still neck-and-neck at the moment. Busanan manages to hit a wide return shot. The first real long rally of the match comprising 32 shots. The Indian shuttler leads at the mid-game interval.
-
Mar 27, 2022 04:01 PM IST
Swiss Open final, Live: Sindhu races away to an early lead
Sindhu outsmarting her opponent to take a 7-5 lead, but Busanan levels it at 7-7. Sindhu challenges a line call but it's an unsuccessful one.
-
Mar 27, 2022 03:52 PM IST
Swiss Open final: Great opportunity for Sindhu
For India's star shuttler Sindhu, who won an Olympic Bronze medal last year, this is a fine opportunity to fine tune herself ahead of a busy season. This may only be a Super 300 tournament, winning the Swiss Open title would be a huge boost for the 26-year-old given the fact that she's had little success since last year's Tokyo Games.
-
Mar 27, 2022 03:45 PM IST
Sindhu vs Ongbamrungphan, Live: Head-to-head record
Sindhu and Ongbamrungphan have faced each other 16 times in the past, and barring one occasion, the Indian shuttler has had the better of the World No. 13 all times. Sindhu beat Ongbamrungphan in straight sets, 21-17 and 21-13 in Thailand Open and once 21-16 and 23-21 at Swiss Open itself. Their last faceoff came during the Denmark Open last year, where Sindhu prevailed 21-16, 12-21, 21-15 in over 60 minutes to reach the quarterfinal.
-
Mar 27, 2022 03:40 PM IST
Swiss Open 2022 Final Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan
Hello everyone! A very warm welcome to all you badminton enthusiasts. We are in the final of the Swiss Open 2022 where India's PV Sindhu will be eager to win her maiden title at the event. Having come so close to winning the title last year, Sindhu would want to banish those demons and get over the line. But the road ahead won't be an easy one. Standing between Sindhu and her maiden Swiss Open win is South Korea's Busanan Ongbamrungphan. Later in the day, HS Prannoy will be action as well in the men's singles final, but we will get to that later. But first, all eyes on Sindhu, who claimed the Syed Modi Indian International in January this year.
Sindhu, Prannoy in Swiss Open final
- Prannoy upsets third seed; Sindhu to meet fourth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan.