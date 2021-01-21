Thailand Open: Sindhu cruises into quarterfinals after beating Kisona
Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday cruised to the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open after a victory over Malaysia's Kisona Selvaduray.
The Olympic silver medalist outclassed Kisona in the second-round clash to register an easy 21-10, 21-12 win in an encounter that lasted less than an hour.
In another match, men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also reached the quarterfinals of the tournament. The Indian duo defeated the South Korean pair of Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung Jae 21-18, 23-21.
Earlier in the day, HS Prannoy crashed out of the tournament after facing defeat at the hands of Malaysia's Liew Daren. Prannoy suffered a 17-21, 18-21 defeat against Daren in his second-round match which stretched to 40 minutes.
On the other hand, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa secured their berth in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Thailand Open with a scintillating win.
After winning the first game against Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich, the Indian duo was outplayed in the second game. However, Satwiksairaj and Ashwini stunned the German duo in the third set to clinch the 56-minute long match (22-20, 14-21, 21-16).This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Prannoy gets back to winning ways after a tough year
- Often referred to as “giant-killer” for regularly beating top-5 players, Prannoy, the world No.28, was low confidence and without his winning touch when the pandemic shut down sporting activities.
