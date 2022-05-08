Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Indian shuttlers in action live

Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Focus will be on double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and World Championships bronze winner Lakshya Sen as the Indian badminton contingent resumes its quest for a medal at the Thomas and Uber Cup Final beginning here on Sunday. No Indian men's team has ever won a medal in the Thomas Cup, having failed to reach the semifinal even once. But the women had two semifinal finishes in successive editions of the Uber Cup to clinch two bronze medals in 2014 and 2016. Last year, both the men's and women's teams signed off their campaigns at the quarterfinal stage.

Here's all you need to know about Thomas and Uber Cup Live Streaming details:

Where is the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022?

The Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 will take place in Bangkok, Thailand.

When will the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 begin?

The Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 will begin on May 8 (Sunday)

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022?

The Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 will be aired live on Sports18.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Thomas and Uber Cup 2022?

There is no online streaming of the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022.

