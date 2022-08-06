Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / Avinash Sable wins silver in men's 3000m steeplechase, India's medal tally rises to 28 at Commonwealth Games 2022

Avinash Sable wins silver in men's 3000m steeplechase, India's medal tally rises to 28 at Commonwealth Games 2022

Published on Aug 06, 2022
  Avinash Sable, one of India's biggest medal hopes at the Commonwealth Games 2022, brought home a silver in the men's 3000m steeplechase final on Saturday by registering a personal best effort and a new national record.
Avinash Sable missed gold by a whisker.
Avinash Sable missed gold by a whisker. (Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Avinash Sable, one of India's biggest medal hopes at the Commonwealth Games 2022, brought home a silver in the men's 3000m steeplechase final on Saturday by registering a personal best effort and a new national record. Sable, who started off fourth with three Kenyan racers ahead of him, pushed hard to go second. And with one lap to go, challenged for the gold but finished an agonisingly 0.5 seconds short, thus assuring India's fourth track and field medal at the CWG 2022.

Sable clocked a PB of 8:11:20s to finish behind Abraham Kibiwot and etch his name in the history of Indian track and field. Last month, Sable had a run to forget when he finished 11th at the World Athletics Championships, clocking 8:31.75, which was way below his season and personal best.

More to follow…

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

