CWG 2022: No switch, no problem for Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi

Indian women enjoyed a super Saturday at the lifting arena in the Commonwealth Games. Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, struck gold with ease in 49kg and Bindyarani Devi secured silver in 55kg. While both proved themselves in their favoured weight divisions, the weightlifting federation had initially planned to push both up by a weight division before the Games.

It had proposed shifting Bindyarani Devi to 59kg and Chanu to 55kg. Its argument was that it would improve India’s medal chances in more categories, especially as it felt Chanu was good enough to win gold even in 55kg. If the plan had not worked, however, it would have led to an uproar.

The Indian body could not press ahead with its plans because the International Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) didn’t allow the switch. It said that the No 1 lifter in her category will get the first chance. Only if the best lifter was unable to compete will another competitor be allowed.

Bindyarani went into the CWG as India’s top 55kg lifter with national records in clean and jerk (114kg) and overall lift (198kg). On Saturday she won silver with a total lift of 202kg (86kg snatch, 116kg clean & jerk), falling short of gold standard by just one kg, which was won by Adijat Adenike Olarinoye of Nigeria (203 – 92 + 111). England’s Fraer Morrow took bronze (198kg).

In clean and jerk, Bindyarani improved on her personal best by 2kg, bettering the new national and Commonwealth Games records. After the snatch competition, she was third behind Olarinoye (92kg) and Morrow (89kg). Morrow added 6kg for her final lift in an all out attempt for gold, but failed. Bindyarani, who lifted 110kg in her first attempt but failed to lift 114kg in the second, raised it to 116kg in her third and final try. With her short frame and explosive power, Bindyarani succeeded and jumped for joy.

“This was my first CWG and I am just very happy to win a silver medal. I am proud that I made a record. I will try to do better next time,” she said. “It does feel a bit disappointing that I was so close to gold but after the no lift (114) I am happy to finish with silver.”

Mirabai Chanu had swept to the 49kg gold earlier in the day.

Bindyarani, who like Chanu hails from Manipur, was a taekwondo player and achieved the black belt before switching to weightlifting. Her inspiration was Kunjarani Devi, who holds the record of maximum gold medals (4) for women in CWG.

“In 2008, I was in taekwondo but my coach felt because of my lack of height I won’t be suited to the sport and introduced me to weightlifting. I started lifting in 2013 and was inspired by Kunjarani.

“By the grace of God, I have stayed injury free in my nearly 10-year career. My focus is now on the world championships and I will try to do better in every competition and then prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

Bindyarani is the third child of daily wage earner Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh and local priestess Sorokhaibam Ongbi Ibemcha Devi. She has two sisters and a brother.

“They were all watching together at home. They got the subscription for the channel just to watch the Games. My former coach told me that they will be ready to give a grand reception in Imphal. It makes me feel so proud,” she said.

In Imphal, Bindyarani’s mother was elated, “We’re proud of her achievement, but this is not the end. The Olympics would be her next target.”