India vs England Highlights Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022: IND, ENG share spoils in 4-4 draw, Mandeep Singh bags brace
- India vs England Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: Mandeep Singh scored twice as India and England shared spoils in an entertaining Pool B men's hockey 4-4 draw, in Birmingham on Sunday.
India vs England, Men’s Hockey Pool B, Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: In what turned out to be a blockbuster match, India were held to a 4-4 draw vs England in their Pool B fixture at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Sunday. Goals from Lalit Upadhyay (2') and Mandeep Singh (13', 23') helped India grab an early 3-0 lead. Liam Ansell pulled one back for England in the 42nd-minute, but then Harmanpreet Singh made it 4-1 in the 46th-minute. Nick Bandurak scored twice in the 47th and 53rd-minute, before Phil Roper (50') equalised late in Quarter 4, with seven minutes to go.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 01, 2022 10:09 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India 4-4 England, FT
Its full-time and what a game this has been! England dig themselves out of a big hole. They were 4-1 down and turned it around to score the equaliser with seven minutes to go!
India 4-4 England, end of Quarter 4 | FT
-
Aug 01, 2022 10:03 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: BANDURAK EQUALISES FOR ENGLAND! WHAT A TURNAROUND!
India are punished for wasting time and with seven minutes to go, Bandurak scores from Ward's pass to make it 4-4!
India 4-4 England, Quarter 4
-
Aug 01, 2022 10:00 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: England almost get their equaliser!
England almost get their equaliser with 8 minutes to go! It was a penalty corner the drag goes just wide off the post!
India 4-3 England, Quarter 4
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:55 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: England score again!
England score their third and it was some excellent work from Roper and Pathak was left dumbfounded as England score!
India 4-3 England, Quarter 4
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:50 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: 45 seconds and England pull another back!
England pull one back within 45 seconds and its 2-4!
India 4-2 England, Quarter 4
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:49 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: INDIA ADD ONE MORE TO THEIR LEAD!
India get a penalty corner and Harmanpreet rifles it past the left leg of the first runner for a powerful goal! 13 minutes to go!
India 4-1 England, Quarter 4
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:47 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: The final quarter begins!
The final quarter begins!
India 3-1 England, Quarter 4
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:45 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: QUARTER 3 ENDS!
Quarter 3 ends and its 3-1 for India. England got one back late into Q3 with Ansell scoring.
India 3-1 England
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:41 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: IT'S 3-1, ENGLAND GET ONE BACK!
England score with a big deflection to make it 1-3! Ansell is the one who gets the final deflection in a scrappy build-up. England deserve it!
India 3-1 England, Quarter 3
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:34 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: England keep possession in Quarter 3
Less than 5 minutes to go and England have kept most of the possession in this quarter but have failed to get one back against India.
India 3-0 England, Quarter 3
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:28 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: England get a long corner!
11 minutes to go and England get a long corner. After some short passes, they manage to find an attacker in the England box, but India steal the ball immediately.
India 3-0 England, Quarter 3
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:22 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: QUARTER 3 BEGINS!
Quarter 3 begins and England try to build some tempo and not force an attack! Q3 will be important for them if they want to stage a comeback against India.
India 3-0 England, Quarter 3
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:13 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: QUARTER 2 ENDS!
Quarter 2 ends and India lead 3-0, thanks to a brace from Mandeep and an early strike from Lalit.
India 3-0 England
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:12 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: AMAZING SAVE BY SREEJESH!
England try to get one back and manage to find themselves in a clear shooting path towards the Indian goal, but Sreejesh keeps it away! More 2 minutes to go!
India 3-0 England, Quarter 2
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:04 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FANTASTIC ATTACK AND INDIA MAKE IT 3-0!
India increase their pressure and Mandeep receives a long pass near the England circle. He manages to keep away and then he manages to receive it near the England goalie and after a reverse flick, it finds the back of the net!
India 3-0 England, Quarter 2
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:01 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: ENGLAND TRY TO PULL ONE BACK!
With 12 minutes to go in Q2, England attack from their left flank, but manage to make a mess in the Indian circle and lose possession. They regain possession once again in the centre-half and attack from the right flank. A wonderful cross goes in but a final deflection of a defender, fails to get a touch from the England attacker! CLOSE!
India 2-0 England, Quarter 2
-
Aug 01, 2022 08:58 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: QUARTER 2 BEGINS! India 2-0 England
Quarter 2 begins and India will be seeking to maintain their lead and prevent any sloppiness against England, who will be hoping to stage a comeback!
-
Aug 01, 2022 08:57 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: QUARTER 1 ENDS! India 2-0 England
Quarter 1 ends and India lead 2-0, thanks to goals from Mandeep and Lalit.
-
Aug 01, 2022 08:53 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: LESS THAN 3 MINUTES TO GO AND MANDEEP EXTENDS THE LEAD FOR INDIA!
Electric counter-attack and Mandeep receives a pass in the England circle and is with a defender. Amazing turn and shot to drive it past the goalkeeper, who can only palm it to his own goal!
India 2-0 England, Quarter 1
-
Aug 01, 2022 08:45 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Less than 7 minutes to go in Quarter 1
Less than seven minutes to go in Quarter 1 and India once again try penetrating England's circle from the left flank but fail to do so. Few seconds later, England try to attack through their left flank but lose the ball instantly! AMAZING PRESSURE FROM INDIA!
India 1-0 England, Quarter 1
-
Aug 01, 2022 08:41 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: England waste their chance once again!
England win a penalty corner and fail to convert it, after some poor play from India's midfield.
India 1-0 England, Quarter 1
-
Aug 01, 2022 08:37 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: GOALLL! INDIA TAKE AN EARLY LEAD IN QUARTER 1!
Amazing drag flick by Harmanpreet, then Lalit is there do convert it with a true poacher's instinct! Within the first few minutes!
India 1-0 England
-
Aug 01, 2022 08:32 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: The action begins!
The first quarter begins and India attack right from the get-go! England are defending deep and waiting for their first attacking chance!
-
Aug 01, 2022 08:29 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Both sides do their pre-match formalities!
Both sides are on the pitch for the pre-match formalities!
-
Aug 01, 2022 08:19 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hat-trick hero Harmanpreet Singh!
Harmanpreet scored a hat-trick against Ghana and focus will be on him, as India take on their rivals England in about 10 minutes!
-
Aug 01, 2022 08:12 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: England playing XI
Waller, Ward, Albery, Roper, Goodfield, Payne (GK), Ansell, David, Sorsby, Smith, Calnan
-
Aug 01, 2022 08:04 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: All eyes on Manpreet Singh!
All eyes will be on Manpreet Singh, who completed 300 appearances for India in their win against Ghana. The captain will be crucial against England!
-
Aug 01, 2022 07:45 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India playing XI
Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet (VC), Rohidas, Surender, Varun, Manpreet (C), Hardik, Shahsher, Akashdeep, Abhishek, Lalit
-
Aug 01, 2022 07:29 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India seek Gold Coast revenge!
India lost to England in the bronze medal match at Gold Coast 2018. Losing 1-2, India will be aiming to get some revenge against England!
-
Aug 01, 2022 07:12 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India's 11-0 thumping of Ghana
India thrashed Ghana 11-0 in their campaign opener, with Abhishek breaking the deadlock in the opening minute, followed by Harmanpreet Singh converting a penalty corner for the second goal. The third goal came from Shamsher, and then Akashdeep and Jugraj scored one goal each in the second quarter.
Harmanpreet added another in the third quarter, followed by Nilakanta scoring the seventh goal of the match. Varun followed it up by converting a penalty corner, and Jugraj added another in the closing moments of the third quarter. Mandeep scored the 10th goal in the fourth quarter, with Harmanpreet scoring once again to complete his hattrick.
-
Aug 01, 2022 07:01 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other four times in CWG history, winning two matches each. In their last meeting, England came out on top in the bronze medal match at Gold Coast 2018.
-
Aug 01, 2022 06:59 PM IST
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone! India take on England in the second Pool B men's hockey fixture, at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Stay tuned for some exciting action today folks!
Shushila Devi wins silver in judo 48kg final at Commonwealth Games 2022
- Shushila Devi Likmabam got a silver in women's judo 48kg final, giving India its seventh medal of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
With run to final, Lawn Bowls India over
- The Indian team defeated the 2014 CWG bronze medallists New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-finals of the women's fours section. They will face SA in the final today
CWG: Boxers Amit Panghal, Mohammad Hussamudin cruise into quarters
CWG 2022: Sajan Prakash fails to make semi-final in 100m butterfly
CWG 2022: Sunayna Kuruvilla defeats Sri Lankan opponent in plate quarter-finals
India vs England Highlights, CWG 2022: IND, ENG share spoils in 4-4 draw
- India vs England Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: Mandeep Singh scored twice as India and England shared spoils in an entertaining Pool B men's hockey 4-4 draw, in Birmingham on Sunday.
Watch: Ajay's failed but fighting attempt which pushed him out of CWG medal
- India's Ajay Singh finished fourth in his men's 81kg weightlifting final on Monday, at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Monday.
India's Ajay Singh misses medal by whisker, finishes 4th in 81kg weightlifting
- Commonwealth Games 2022: Ajay Singh lifted a total of 319 kg (143kg in snatch + 176kg in clean and jerk) to finish fourth in the men's 81kg final on Monday.
Watch: Indian team gets emotional as it reaches historic Lawn Bowls CWG final
- Commonwealth Games 2022: The Indian team had a tear-jerker moment as it reached its first ever Women's Fours Lawn Bowls CWG final in Birmingham, on Monday.
India confirm medal in Lawn Bowls, women's team reaches historic CWG 2022 final
- India defeated New Zealand 16-13 in the semifinal of Women's Fours event in Lawn Bowls to reach their first-ever final at the Commonwealth Games.
CWG 2022: SAI tweets adorable throwback photo of Jeremy and Achinta
- Both Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli rewrote CWG records on their way to winning gold medals.
India TT squad courts controversy in CWG as men's coach sits for women's tie
Achinta Sheuli's CWG gold, designed with brotherly love
- The 20-year-old from Bengal, coming from a humble background, secured India's third win in the weightlifting arena with a record effort in 73kg.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 4: Shushila bags silver, Vijay wins bronze
- CWG 2022 Live Day 4: Indian team secured historic maiden medal by reaching final of women's fours event in lawn bowls competition. Weightlifter Ajay Singh finished fourth after missing his final clean and jerk lift at 180kg, while pugilist Amit Panghal stormed into quarterfinals.