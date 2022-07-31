Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / India vs Pakistan Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs PAK W

Published on Jul 31, 2022 09:41 AM IST
  • India Women vs Pakistan Women Cricket Live Streaming Commonwealth Games 2022: India will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Pakistan, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Follow IND W vs PAK W CWG 2022 live streaming, when and where to watch.
CWG 2022: India face Pakistan in their next fixture.(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

India Women vs Pakistan Women Cricket Live Streaming Commonwealth Games 2022: India women's cricket team face Pakistan women's cricket team in their second fixture of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Sunday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side began its CWG 2022 campaign with a three-wicket defeat against Australia, despite a knock of 52 runs off 34 balls by the captain. Meanwhile, Renuka Thakur was also in good form and bagged a four-wicket haul. Pakistan also began their campaign with a loss against Barbados, where they crashed to a 15-run defeat.

When will India Women vs Pakistan Women T20I at CWG 2022 take place?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women T20I at CWG 2022 will take place July 31.

What time will India Women vs Pakistan Women T20I at CWG 2022 take place?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women T20I at CWG 2022 will take place at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will India Women vs Pakistan Women T20I at CWG 2022 be played?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women T20I at CWG 2022 will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Pakistan Women T20I at CWG 2022?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women T20I at CWG 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of India Women vs Pakistan Women T20I at CWG 2022?

The live streaming of India Women vs Pakistan Women T20I at CWG 2022 will be available on Sony Liv app. You can also catch the LIVE updates here at hindustantimes.com.

    HT Sports Desk

commonwealth games indian women's cricket team pakistan cricket team + 1 more
Story Saved
Sunday, July 31, 2022
