My body is in excellent shape, I’m ready to go for third straight gold at CWG: Vinesh Phogat

Geeta Phogat won Indian wrestling’s first-ever gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in 2010, propelling women’s wrestling to the forefront in the country. Many female wrestlers, including Alka Tomar, Anita Sheoran, Babita Kumari, Nirmala Devi and Suman Kundu, have achieved a podium finish at the Games since then, but the success of Phogat sisters Geeta and Babita inspired their cousin Vinesh Phogat to win gold at successive Commonwealth Games in 2014 and 2018.

Having lost in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics last year – she bowed out at the same stage in Rio 2016 too due to a knee injury — Vinesh is now determined to win a third successive gold at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Excerpts:

What is your goal for CWG 2022?

I want nothing less than a gold medal as I wish to complete my hat-trick of gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. It’s always special to carry the hopes of billions of people, including family members, when you go to a big event. I am looking forward to giving my best at the Birmingham Games and winning my third gold medal. In my cabinet, I have a lot of medals (14 so far), but I would like to have an Olympic medal as well.

Do you feel the pressure of being part of the famous Phogat family?

Yes, it’s always there. I was expected to follow in the footsteps of my cousins Geeta and Babita. I used to hear our close relatives saying if both Geeta and Babita could win medals for the country, why can't I? I felt bad sometimes when Geeta and Babita were offered food before me at home, but I enjoyed those family moments as well. In fact, my family had a trick to keep me striving for success. I am really grateful to them because the plan worked and I won medals at the Commonwealth Games as well.

What did you experience at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics?

I was a bit unlucky, as things didn’t go my way in Rio or Tokyo. I was injured at the Rio Games in 2016 and then lost in the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics. I don’t know what went wrong, but I learned many things from the two events. Winning an Olympic medal (gold) is my ultimate dream and I wish that I could win this either in 2024 or 2028. I would like to finish my career on a high as I don't want to have the regret of not winning an Olympic medal when I retire.

Your plans for the future?

After the Birmingham Games, I wish to achieve success at this year’s World Championships. In addition, I aim to finish on the podium at the World Championships and Asian Games next year. As long as my body supports me, I will continue to play. My body is in excellent shape and I am ready to go for my third gold at the Commonwealth Games.

What about the next generation of women wrestlers in India?

Our next generation of women wrestlers is superb. They are talented and skilled and have no fear of rubbing shoulders with their seniors with a combative spirit. This is because they are getting plenty of competition. In our early days, we were short of competition. The future of Indian women’s wrestling is fine as we have the talent to fulfil the medal hopes of the country.

Do you have a special bond with Sakshi Malik, who is returning to the Indian team after a long time?

It’s a very special relationship between us. At the Rio Games, she stood by me and consoled me when I sustained an injury. I am quite pleased to see her return to the Indian team, and I hope she wins in Birmingham. Additionally, we discuss our joys, our pains and the game. It is a good team this time, and we hope to see all six winning medals as well. The 2018 Gold Coast Games yielded six medals, including one gold, but for sure this time there will be more gold medals in our kitty.