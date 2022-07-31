Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / My life's best performance: Bindyarani Devi after silver medal win at CWG 2022

My life's best performance: Bindyarani Devi after silver medal win at CWG 2022

commonwealth games
Published on Jul 31, 2022 11:05 AM IST
  • Bindyarani Devi won India's fourth weightlifting medal of the day after successfully lifting 86kg in the third attempt at the snatch round and a 116kg lift in the final attempt at the clean and jerk round in the women's 55kg category at CWG 2022.
Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam&nbsp;(PTI)
Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam (PTI)
ANI |

After clinching a silver medal in the Women's 55kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday, Bindyarani Devi said that her performance in the event was her career best.

Bindyarani Devi won India's fourth weightlifting medal of the day after successfully lifting 86kg in the third attempt at the snatch round and a 116kg lift in the final attempt at the clean and jerk round in the women's 55kg category at CWG 2022.

"I am very happy with my performance. I am playing in the first games of my career and I am very happy that I won the silver medal in this," Bindyarani Devi told ANI.

Talking about her performance in the event, the silver medallist said, "I'm very happy to get a #silver in the first time of playing #CWG. Today was my life's best performance... gold slipped out of my hand. When I was at the podium, I wasn't at the centre, will do better next time."

Describing her future targets Bindyarani said that she will try her best in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"My next targets are national games, World Championship, Asian Games and then the 2024 Paris Olympics. I'll do better in them," said Bindyarani Devi.

Bindyarani Devi successfully lifted 81kg in her first snatch attempt in the women's 55kg category. In her second attempt, Bindyarani lifted 84kg without breaking a sweat. In her final snatch category attempt, Bindyarani nailed the 86kg snatch in her third attempt.

In the Clean and Jerk lift category, she lifted 110kg in her first attempt. In her second attempt for 114kg, she failed to lift it. In her final attempt of category 116kg, she lifted it with ease to claim the silver medal for India and fourth overall.

The Indian weightlifter set a Commonwealth Games record with her final clean and jerk lift in the women's 55kg category.

Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye won the gold medal with a combined lift of 203kg, one more than Bindyarani Devi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
commonwealth games
commonwealth games
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out