Cowboys interview Eagles' Kellen Moore, 1st formal step in search to replace Mike McCarthy

AP |
Jan 18, 2025 06:23 AM IST

Cowboys interview Eagles' Kellen Moore, 1st formal step in search to replace Mike McCarthy

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys completed a virtual interview Friday with Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the first formal step in the search to replace former coach Mike McCarthy.

HT Image
HT Image

Moore was Dallas franchise quarterback Dak Prescott's play-caller from 2019-2022, which included the first three years of McCarthy's five-year tenure. McCarthy took over those duties when Moore left for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. McCarthy and the Cowboys parted ways this week.

A former backup QB who played behind Prescott in 2017 before becoming his position coach the next year, Moore directed an Eagles offense that featured Saquon Barkley as the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards. Philadelphia is home against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round Sunday.

The Cowboys are set to interview a pair of former NFL head coaches next in Robert Saleh and Leslie Frazier. Saleh was fired by the New York Jets five games into his fourth season in 2024. Frazier, the assistant head coach in Seattle this season, spent three-plus years as coach of the Minnesota Vikings a decade ago.

Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones has had informal talks with Colorado coach Deion Sanders. The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback spent five seasons with the Cowboys and helped them win their last Super Bowl to cap the 1995 season. That's the last time Dallas advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs.

Jason Witten, an 11-time Pro Bowl tight end who holds several Cowboys club records, has been mentioned as a potential candidate. Witten has coached a private school in the Dallas area since retiring for the second time after the 2020 season.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
