Dennerby names 33 players for FIFA women's U-17 WC national camp

The players, who have assembled in Jamshedpur, include 12 from the side that won the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship title earlier this year.
Photo of India U17 women's coach Thomas Dennerby
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 05:59 PM IST
PTI |

Indian women's football team head coach Thomas Dennerby on Tuesday named 33 players for a national coaching camp as part of its preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in the country later this year.

The players, who have assembled Jamshedpur, include 12 from the side that won the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship title earlier this year.

Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, Margao's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium will host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in October. The draw for the marquee tournament will take place in Zurich on June 24.

List of 33 players:

Goalkeepers: Monalisa Devi, Anjali Munda, Hempriya Seram, Keisham Melody Chanu.

Defenders: Salima Kumari, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Astam Oraon, Purnima Kumari, Julia Devi Yanglem, Bhumika Bharat Mane, Kajal, Varshika, Kajol Dsouza, Ngashepam Pinku Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi.

Midfielders: Payal, Kalpana, Shailja, Moirangthem Ambika Devi, R Madhumathi, Loktongbam Shelia Devi, Babina Devi, Gladys Zonunsangi, Shubhangi Singh, Nitu Linda.

Forwards: Neha, Lavanya, Anita Kumari, Reshma, Vinothini, Dharshini, Laishram Rejiya Devi, Lynda Kom Serto. 

