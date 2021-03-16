Dhanalakshmi beats Dutee to win 100m gold, Hima disqualified after false start
National record holder Dutee Chand was beaten to second place by S Dhanalakshmi, while Hima Das was disqualified after a false start in a much-anticipated women's 100m sprint final in the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships here on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Dhanalakshmi of Tamil Nadu took the gold by clocking 11.39 seconds ahead of Dutee (11.58) of Odisha to become the fastest woman of the championships on the second day of competitions at the NIS Campus.
Another Tamil Nadu runner Archana Suseendran was third in 11.76.
ALSO READ: Long jumper Sreeshankar qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
This was after Hima, who was running in the shorter sprint races of 100m and 200m instead of her per event 400m, was disqualified after a false start.
The much-anticipated final did not live up to the expectations as Hima was shown the red card, while Dutee and Dhanalakshmi did not come anywhere near the Olympic qualification mark of 11.15 seconds.
Dhanalakshmi had qualified for the finals as the fastest runner with a time of 11.38 in the preliminary round on Monday and she did not make any improvement in her timing on Tuesday. The same was in case of Dutee, who had run 11.51 on Monday.
Gurindervir Singh of Punjab won the men's 100m final in 10.32 seconds, while Elakkiyadasan Kannada of Tamil Nadu (10.43) and Maharashtra's Satish Krishnakumar (10.56) were second and third respectively.
National record holder Amiya Kumar Mallick of Odisha finished seventh with a time of 10.75.
Gurindervir had clocked a personal best 10.30 seconds in the semifinals on Monday in a third fastest time by an Indian sprinter.
The Olympics qualification time in men's 100m is 10.05 seconds.
Veteran M R Poovamma, representing Karnataka, took the gold in women's 400m, winning the final race in 53.57 seconds. Tamil Nadu's Subha Venkatesan (54.48) and Kiran Pahal of Haryana took the silver and bronze respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanalakshmi beats Dutee to win 100m gold, Hima disqualified after false start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid investigating false Rodrygo injury report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic comes out of international retirement for Sweden
- Ibrahimovic scored a national-record 62 goals in 112 games for Sweden from 2001-16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Long jumper Sreeshankar qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurpreet, Sunil Kumar among 9 wrestlers selected for Asian Olympic qualifiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea's Havertz eyes 'big turnaround' after slow start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Racial abuse took shine off special moment, says Adelaide's Yengi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sindhu and Co. chase elusive title at All England Championships
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid without Hazard for game against Atalanta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi ties Xavi's record as Barcelona cut Atlético's lead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CFG has big plans for Mumbai, but first Lobera just wants to enjoy trophy no. 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Behind the ISL’s perfect bio-bubble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi double leads Barca to within four points of La Liga summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Espirito Santo, Klopp relieved after Patricio deemed 'OK'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patricio suffers head injury as Liverpool beat Wolves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox