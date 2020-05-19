Economic package has nothing for industry: Retailers

business

Updated: May 19, 2020 02:40 IST

The Centre’s economic package to cushion the impact of the pandemic has done little to bail out the retail sector that employs millions, said retailers. More money should have been put in the hands of consumers to keep demand intact, especially as job losses are imminent, said retailers of apparel, phones, footwear and accessories.

Retailers, except those selling essential products, have seen their businesses suffer as a prolonged lockdown has led to countrywide store closures. The retail sector employs 40-50 million people directly, according to estimates by the Retailers Association of India (RAI).

“The simple answer is no, what they announced had nothing to do with our industry. For the stimulus to have any impact, it will take at least 1 to 2 years for all these policies to pave the way for any demand creation. Apart from reduction in EPF contribution and other small measures there has been no direct support to our industry,” said Sanjay Vakharia, chief executive officer, Spykar Lifestyles, which sells apparel.

“We are very disappointed with the government. ..We were hoping that they will allow at least 50% area of the malls to reopen,” said Amitabh Taneja, chairman, Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI).