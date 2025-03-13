Menu Explore
England pacer Mark Wood set to miss India summer series after knee surgery

AP |
Mar 13, 2025 07:44 PM IST

LONDON — Fast bowler Mark Wood is set to miss England's marquee test series against India this summer after undergoing knee surgery.

HT Image
HT Image

The latest setback for 35-year-old Wood occurred last month during England's miserable Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan.

Back after a long layoff from an elbow stress injury, he pulled up sore during the defeat to Afghanistan. He returned to the field after treatment to bowl another spell despite being in visible discomfort, raising concerns he had aggravated an issue that the England and Wales Cricket Board said has been present for "over a year."

The eighth operation of his career showed ligament damage in his left knee serious enough to sideline him for at least four months.

Wood wants to return by the end of July, but the final match of England’s five-test series against India starts on July 31 at the Oval, meaning he stands hardly any chance of being involved.

Wood will also miss six white-ball games against the West Indies and a one-off test versus Zimbabwe in May.

“I'm gutted to be out for so long after representing England across all formats since the start of last year,” Wood said. “I've got every confidence that I'll be back firing on all cylinders now that I've been able to sort my knee out.”

Wood's ability to hit express speeds of up to 97 mph mark him out as an irreplaceable asset in a year in which England will be fighting on multiple fronts, including resetting the ailing limited-overs side, taking down India, and regaining the Ashes in Australia.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

