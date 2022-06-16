'Thought process is to show Manchester that they made a mistake': Paul Pogba issues stern message to United amid exit

French midfielder Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United at the end of June. The World Cup-winning player has had his fair share of injuries during his six-year spell with the English club and he leaves Old Trafford after a subdued second spell. Pogba, who was bought by the Reds for a record £89 million ($112 million), could return to his former club Juventus, while French champions Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned as a possibility.

The Frenchman has issued a message amid his Manchester exit, saying he wants to prove the club wrong. Pogba flourished initially under Jose Mourinho and was a part of the sides that won the League Cup and Europa League in 2017.

He said during his documentary ‘The Pogmentary’: “My thought process is to show Manchester (United) that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract. And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.”

Manchester United confirmed through a statement that Pogba will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month. "The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract," the club said.

"The Frenchman has enjoyed a long association with United, having joined the club's Academy from Le Havre at the age of just 16."

In his first spell with United, Pogba played only seven games — all as a substitute — before joining Juventus. In his second stint with the English giants, he made 226 appearances, scoring 39 goals, in six injury-affected years.

"I just want the best for me. I am thinking, putting everything together, taking my time and waiting for the best. I just want to play football, be myself and enjoy what I do," Pogba said in an interview with the American site Uninterrupted.com. "We can be losing games or losing trophies, but you have to be happy where you are."

"Everybody wants to feel loved, everyone needs that in your soul to feel appreciated," he added. "Everything you do even when you grow up, when you do a good thing you like to hear: 'Well done, nice.'

"It's always been like that, even adults need that. It's always good to feel the work you do is appreciated that you're doing well that people are happy with yourself."

