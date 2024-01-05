2023 AFC Asian Cup: All you need to know

Football fans in Asia will be gearing up for some high-octane extravaganza as the 2023 AFC Asian Cup will begin on January 12, in Qatar. The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be the tournament's 18th edition and will consist of 24 national teams, divided into six groups. The hosts are also the defending champions and the tournament was postponed to January 12-February 10 2024 due to high summer temperatures in Qatar and also their participation in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Sunil Chhetri will be gunning for glory.

Host selection

China was initially selected as the winning bid in 2019, and the tournament was scheduled for 2023. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, China lost its hosting rights and there was a second round of bidding and Qatar came out on top.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Venues

Al Khor: Al Bayt Stadium

Lusail: Lusail Stadium

Al Rayyan: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Education City Stadium, Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium

Doha: Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium

Al Wakrah: Al Janoub Stadium

Qualified teams

The teams who have qualified for 2023 AFC Asian Cup are:

- China

-Japan

-Syria

-Qatar

-South Korea

-Australia

-Iran

-Saudi Arabia

-United Arab Emirates

-Iraq

-Oman

-Vietnam

-Lebanon

-Palestine

-Uzbekistan

-Thailand

-India

-Hong Kong

-Tajikistan

-Kyrgyzstan

-Bahrain

-Malaysia

-Jordan

-Indonesia

Groups

Group A: Qatar, China, Tajikistan, Lebanon

Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India

Group C: Iran, UAE, Hong Kong, Palestne

Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam

Opening ceremony

The opening ceremony for 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be held at the Lusail Stadium on January 12, and has been named 'The Lost Chapter of Kelileh and Demneh'.

Officiating

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will have 33 referees, 37 assistant referees, two stand-by referees and two stand-by assistant referees, including two female referees and three female assistant referees. VAR will be used for the entire tournament.

Broadcast and live streaming

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be broadcasted on live television in India via Sports18 network. Meanwhile, it will be live streamed on JioCinema.