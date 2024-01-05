Transfer news roundup: Jadon Sancho waits for green light from Manchester United, Arsenal receive setback

The winter transfer window has begun and European clubs are currently busy reinforcing their squad with temporary or permanent solutions. Many clubs are also trying to add more depth to their squad. Manchester United's Jadon Sancho after a match.(AP)

Jadon Sancho to Germany?

According to Sky Germany, Borussia Dortmund haven't yet reached an agreement with Manchester United for Jadon Sancho's proposed loan move. The English winger hasn't featured in the last couple of months for United and is looking for more game time ahead of Euro 2024.

Negotiations are still going on and Dortmund don't want a purchase option. Sancho has verbally agreed to a loan move with Dortmund and is waiting for United's permission.

Thilo Kehrer joins AS Monaco

Former PSG defender Thilo Kehrer has moved to Monaco from West Ham in a loan move. He has completed his medical and a formal announcement will be made soon. Monaco will pay an initial 431k fee for the loan and the deal has a 9.5m pounds purchase option.

Zack Steffen leaves Manchester City

Zack Steffen has left Manchester City for MLS side Colorado Rapids. The US international joined City in 2019 and made 21 appearances in all competitions, also playing in the 2021 Carabao Cup final win vs Tottenham. Last campaign, he was loan at Middlesbrough and helped them reach the Championship playoffs. Rapids have signed him on a three-year contact, with an option for an additional year.

Roberto Firmino to Fulham?

Roberto Firmino's Saudi retirement plan hasn't really gone with the flow and the Brazilian striker is now being offered by Al Ahli to Fulham. He has been in poor form this season and will look to return to the Premier League.

Bad news for Arsenal

Brentford have set a price tag of 100m pounds for striker Ivan Toney, who will be eyeing a move this month. Arsenal are the top contenders for his signature, but the value could make them change their mind. Meanwhile, Wolves have little intention of letting Pedro Neto join Arsenal this month. Also, Mikel Arteta is expected to recall winger Marquinhos from his loan spell with Nantes.