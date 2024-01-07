2023 AFC Asian Cup: Group B preview
2023 AFC Asian Cup: The teams in Group B are Australia (AFC rank 4), Uzbekistan (AFC rank 9), Syria (AFC rank 14) and India (AFC rank 18).
The AFC Asian Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin on January 12, and will be held in Qatar. Since its expansion in 2019, the tournament will have 24 teams and the hosts are also the defending champions. Qatar also hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and are well-prepared to host the continental showpiece event.
China were the original hosts, but due to Covid-19, the hosting rights got shifted to Qatar. The high summer temperatures in Qatar saw the tournament dates shift to January 12-February 10, 2024.
Group B
Group B squads
Australia: Mat Ryan, Joe Gauci, Lawrence Thomas, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Cameron Burgess, Nathaniel Atkinson, Thomas Deng, Jordy Bos, Aziz Behich, Lewis Miller, Gethin Jones, Keanu Baccus, Aiden O’Neill, Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe, Riley McGree, Patrick Yazbek, Craig Goodwin, Martin Boyle, Sam Silvera, Marco Tilio, John Iredale, Kusini Yengi, Bruno Fornaroli, Mitchell Duke
Uzbekistan: Utkir Yusupov, Abduvakhid Nematov, Botirali Ergashev, Muhammadkodir Hamraliev, Alijonov Khojiakbar, Farrukh Sayfiev, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Eshmurodov Umarbek, Abdulla Abdullaev, Khusniddin Alikulov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Zafarmurod Abdirakhmatov, Diyor Kholmatov, Otabek Shukurov, Jamshid Iskanderov, Odiljon Xamrobekov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Oston Urunov, Jamshid Boltaboev, Azizbek Turgunboev, Hojimat Erkinov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Bobir Abdixolikov, Igor Sergeev, Azizbek Amonov
Syria: Ibrahim Alma, Ahmad Madanieh, Taha Mousa, Maksim Sarraf, Aiham Hanz Ousou, Mouaiad Alajaan, Amr Almidani, Amro Jeniat, Thaer Krouma, Khaled Kourdoghli, Moaiad Alkhoul, Ampntoul Rachman Oues, Ezequiel Ham, Kamel Hmeisheh, Mohammad Alhallak, Amar Ramadan, Mohammed, Osman, Elmar Abraham, Fahad Youssef, Jalil Elias, Ibrahim Hesar, Omar Khribin, Alaa Aldin Yasin Dali, Pablo Sabbag, Antonio Yakoub, Mahmood Alaswad
India: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh
Group B fixtures
Australia vs India, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan), January 13, 2:30 PM IST
Uzbekistan vs Syria, Jassim bin-Hamad Stadium (Al Rayyan), January 13, 8:30 PM IST
Syria vs Australia, Jassim bin Hamad Stadium (Al Rayyan), January 18, 2:30 PM IST
India vs Uzbekistan, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan), January 18, 5:30 PM IST
Australia vs Uzbekistan, Al Janoub Stadium (Al Wakrah), January 23, 2:30 PM IST
Syria vs India, Al Bayt Stadium (Al Khor), January 23, 2:30 PM IST