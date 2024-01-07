2023 AFC Asian Cup: Group B preview

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin on January 12, and will be held in Qatar. Since its expansion in 2019, the tournament will have 24 teams and the hosts are also the defending champions. Qatar also hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and are well-prepared to host the continental showpiece event. Indian captain Sunil Chhetri reacts after a match.(PTI)

China were the original hosts, but due to Covid-19, the hosting rights got shifted to Qatar. The high summer temperatures in Qatar saw the tournament dates shift to January 12-February 10, 2024.

Group B

The teams in Group B are Australia (AFC rank 4), Uzbekistan (AFC rank 9), Syria (AFC rank 14) and India (AFC rank 18).

Group B squads

Australia: Mat Ryan, Joe Gauci, Lawrence Thomas, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Cameron Burgess, Nathaniel Atkinson, Thomas Deng, Jordy Bos, Aziz Behich, Lewis Miller, Gethin Jones, Keanu Baccus, Aiden O’Neill, Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe, Riley McGree, Patrick Yazbek, Craig Goodwin, Martin Boyle, Sam Silvera, Marco Tilio, John Iredale, Kusini Yengi, Bruno Fornaroli, Mitchell Duke

Uzbekistan: Utkir Yusupov, Abduvakhid Nematov, Botirali Ergashev, Muhammadkodir Hamraliev, Alijonov Khojiakbar, Farrukh Sayfiev, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Eshmurodov Umarbek, Abdulla Abdullaev, Khusniddin Alikulov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Zafarmurod Abdirakhmatov, Diyor Kholmatov, Otabek Shukurov, Jamshid Iskanderov, Odiljon Xamrobekov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Oston Urunov, Jamshid Boltaboev, Azizbek Turgunboev, Hojimat Erkinov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Bobir Abdixolikov, Igor Sergeev, Azizbek Amonov

Syria: Ibrahim Alma, Ahmad Madanieh, Taha Mousa, Maksim Sarraf, Aiham Hanz Ousou, Mouaiad Alajaan, Amr Almidani, Amro Jeniat, Thaer Krouma, Khaled Kourdoghli, Moaiad Alkhoul, Ampntoul Rachman Oues, Ezequiel Ham, Kamel Hmeisheh, Mohammad Alhallak, Amar Ramadan, Mohammed, Osman, Elmar Abraham, Fahad Youssef, Jalil Elias, Ibrahim Hesar, Omar Khribin, Alaa Aldin Yasin Dali, Pablo Sabbag, Antonio Yakoub, Mahmood Alaswad

India: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh

Group B fixtures

Australia vs India, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan), January 13, 2:30 PM IST

Uzbekistan vs Syria, Jassim bin-Hamad Stadium (Al Rayyan), January 13, 8:30 PM IST

Syria vs Australia, Jassim bin Hamad Stadium (Al Rayyan), January 18, 2:30 PM IST

India vs Uzbekistan, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan), January 18, 5:30 PM IST

Australia vs Uzbekistan, Al Janoub Stadium (Al Wakrah), January 23, 2:30 PM IST

Syria vs India, Al Bayt Stadium (Al Khor), January 23, 2:30 PM IST