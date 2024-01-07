Transfer news roundup: Timo Werner to Tottenham, Jordan Henderson set for Premier League return

There have been some surprises in the ongoing winter transfer window as European clubs are reinforcing their squads and also adding more depth. There are some big names involved, like Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, who is expected to return to Borussia Dortmund in a loan move. Timo Werner in action (AFP)

Timo Werner to Tottenham

Tottenham have agreed to sign Timo Werner on loan until the end of this season. The Premier League side also have included an option to purchase the former Chelsea forward. The Ange Postecoglou-managed side will also cover the German's salary and could be their preferred frontman. According to Sky Sports, Werner will fly to the UK on Sunday to complete his move. He was also reportedly offered to Manchester United. He has appeared eight times for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga this season, and scored two goals.

Barcelona's winter transfer window plans

Speaking to the media, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed that the club won't be signing any more players due to FFP rules. "Right now, we can't acquire more players because of the Financial Fair Play situation. That's the reality. From then on, we will see if we can reinforce. I insist, with Gavi's injury, it would be great to find a reinforcement in the midfield," he said.

"But we will see if our situation allows us to do it. We will see," he added.

Jordan Henderson edges towards Premier League return?

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson's Saudi Pro League adventure hasn't gone according to plan. The midfielder is reportedly looking for a return to Europe and Chelsea is being touted as a possible destination.

Speaking to the media, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said, "We didn't talk about names. At the moment we are not talking about players."

"I saw [Chelsea chiefs] Behdad Eghbali, with Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart. I think tomorrow [Sunday] we are going to have a chat. We didn't talk about names or players. For now we are focusing on players like Andrey Santos. Tomorrow I will chat with the owners and sporting director," he further added.

Danny Ings to Wolverhampton Wanderers?

West Ham frontman Danny Ings is being linked to Wolverhampton Wanderers in a possible transfer. Wolves need to replace Sasa Kaladjzic, who is set to move to Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany. Wolves are also without Hwang Hee-Chan, who will be participating in the AFC Asian Cup.

Jadon Sancho's Borussia Dortmund return

Manchester United and Dortmund have reportedly reached a broad agreement for the loan signing of Jadon Sancho. The Bundesliga side want Sancho to join their training camp in Marbella, and a move will be completed by this weekend. It is a straight loan move and Sancho's United contract ends in 2026.

Eric Dier to Bayern Munich

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has reportedly agreed on a move to Bayern Munich. Tottenham have also agreed to the move and it is only a matter of days, before a move is completed.

Anthony Martial to Turkey?

Manchester United's Anthony Martial has fallen down the pecking order and the Frenchman is reportedly seeking a move. Turkish club Fenerbahce are reportedly looking to sign him and have offered 6.8 million pounds.