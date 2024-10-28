2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony: Categories, nominees, telecast and live streaming - All you need to know

The entire world's attention will be directed towards Paris on Monday for the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony. It will be the 68th edition of the Ballon d'Or and is presented by France Football. For the third time in history, it will give the award based on the results of the season instead of the calendar year, which is from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024. Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati are the Ballon d'Or favourites.(AFP)

There are also two new categories to be awarded this year’s Men's Coach of the Year and Women's Coach of the Year. This is the first time that UEFA will co-organise the Ballon d'Or ceremony, but France Football will retain the voting system and brand name.

Also Read | Lionel Messi assists Jordi Alba as Spaniard emulates Inter Miami teammate with sensational long-range goal

Nominees and categories

Ballon d'Or shortlist - Men's category

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Türkiye, Inter)

Dani Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)

Rúben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City)

Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine, Dnipro / Girona / Roma)

Phil Foden (England, Manchester City)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Mats Hummels (Germany, Borussia Dortmund)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich)

Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria, Atalanta)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter )

Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain / Real Madrid)

Martin Ødegaard (Norway, Arsenal)

Dani Olmo (Spain, Leipzig / Barcelona)

Cole Palmer (England, Manchester City / Chelsea)

Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)

Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)

Antonio Rüdiger (Germany, Real Madrid)

Bukayo Saka (England, Arsenal)

William Saliba (France, Arsenal)

Federico Valverde (Uruguay, Real Madrid)

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Nico Williams (Spain, Athletic Club)

Florian Wirtz (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen)

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland, Bayer Leverkusen)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Ballon d'Or shortlist - Women's category

Barbra Banda (Zambia, Shanghai RCB / Orlando Pride)

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (England, Barcelona / Chelsea)

Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Barcelona / Arsenal)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais) Grace Geyoro (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Manuela Giugliano (Italy, AS Roma)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Patricia Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)

Giulia Gwinn (Germany, Bayern München)

Yui Hasegawa (Japan, Manchester City)

Ada Hegerberg (Norway, Olympique Lyonnais)

Lauren Hemp (England, Manchester City)

Lindsey Horan (USA, Olympique Lyonnais)

Lauren James (England, Chelsea)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Alyssa Naeher (USA, Chicago Red Stars)

Sjoeke Nüsken (Germany, Chelsea)

Ewa Pajor (Poland, VfL Wolfsburg / Barcelona)

Salma Paralluelo (Spain, Barcelona)

Gabi Portilho (Brazil, Corinthians)

Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)

Mayra Ramírez (Colombia, Levante / Chelsea)

Trinity Rodman (USA, Washington Spirit)

Lea Schüller (Germany, Bayern München)

Khadija Shaw (Jamaica, Manchester City)

Sophia Smith (USA, Portland Thorns)

Mallory Swanson (USA, Chicago Red Stars)

Tarciane (Brazil, Corinthians / Houston Dash)

Glódís Viggósdóttir (Iceland, Bayern München)

Yashin Trophy 2024 nominees

Diogo Costa (Portugal, Porto)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)

Gregor Kobel (Switzerland, Borussia Dortmund)

Andriy Lunin (Ukraine, Real Madrid)

Mike Maignan (France, Milan)

Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia, Valencia)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Unai Simón (Spain, Athletic Club)

Yann Sommer (Switzerland, Inter)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Kopa Trophy 2024 nominees

Pau Cubarsí (Spain, Barcelona)

Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina, Manchester United)

Arda Güler (Türkiye, Real Madrid)

Karim Konaté (Ivory Coast, Salzburg)

Kobbie Mainoo (England, Manchester United)

João Neves (Portugal, Benfica / Paris Saint-Germain)

Savinho (Brazil, Girona / Manchester City)

Mathys Tel (France, Bayern Munich)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Warren Zaïre-Emery (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Men's Coach of the Year Trophy 2024 nominees

Xabi Alonso (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)

Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)

Luis de la Fuente (Spain, Spain national team)

Gian Piero Gasperini (Italy, Atalanta)

Pep Guardiola (Spain, Manchester City)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina, Argentina national team)

Women's Coach of the Year Trophy 2024 nominees

Sonia Bompastor (France, Olympique Lyonnais / Chelsea)

Arthur Elias (Brazil, Corinthians / Brazil national team)

Jonatan Giráldez (Spain, Barcelona / Washington Spirit)

Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea / USA national team)

Filipa Patão (Portugal, Benfica)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, England national team)

Men's Club of the Year Trophy 2024 nominees

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Girona (Spain)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Manchester City (England)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Women's Club of the Year Trophy 2024 nominees

Barcelona (Spain)

Chelsea (England)

NJ/NY Gotham (USA)

Olympique Lyonnais (France)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Telecast and live streaming details

When is the Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony taking place?

The Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 29 (IST).

What time will the Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony begin?

The Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony will begin at 1:15 AM IST.

Where will the Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony be held?

The Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

In India, how to watch live telecast of the Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony?

In India, the Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony will be available via live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

In India, how to watch live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony?

In India, the Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony will be live streamed via Sony Liv.