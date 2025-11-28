9-year-old Indian origin prodigy Urban Negi joins Everton FC, Premier League academy that produced Wayne Rooney

9-year-old Urban Negi visited Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool.(Instagram) Urban Negi, an Indian-origin 9-year-old from South London, joined a top academy in the Premier League with Everton FC earlier this year. Indian football finds itself in an extremely brief position in 2025, as a freefall down the FIFA rankings for the men’s national team combined with a domestic football structure in complete turmoil makes for some painful reading for fans of the world’s biggest sport in its most populous country. However, there might be a glimmer of hope yet, as Indian fans have something to celebrate: many miles away, a footballing prodigy of Indian origin making waves in England, and earning a chance to come through at one of the world’s most historic clubs.

9-year-old Urban Negi, of Indian origin with family from the subcontinent, is making waves in England as he signed for Everton Academy earlier this year. A precocious talent who grew up in South London and represented developmental team Dynamo Youth FC, Negi makes the big leap over to Finch Farm Academy in Liverpool.

Clips of young Urban playing show an incredible talent with lightning-quick feet, and while this is certainly a young age to make such a significant switch, the youngster joins a team with a proud history of academy graduates, headlined by Wayne Rooney. Urban is reportedly a big fan of Everton’s number 10 Iliman Ndiaye, who joined the club last year and has transformed into one of the most talented creative players in the Premier League.

Urban shot into public consciousness after the Premier League India Instagram account showcased photos of him posing with an Everton jersey bearing his name as well as an Indian flag at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium. On an account run by his parents, it was explained that Urban had the chance to visit the stadium for the first time after originally signing for the Toffees in the summer.

“Urbs leaving behind his friends, school, and everything familiar to start fresh in a new city was incredibly tough. And at just 9 years old, it takes immense courage and resilience. Urbs has navigated these changes with such bravery. He's had to say goodbye to his London mates and step into a completely new environment, making new friends and finding his feet all over again. He made it look easy!” read the caption of an Instagram post detailing his move to Everton’s academy.

Clips from Urban's Instagram account show his remarkable skills given his youth, and include clips of several of his goals and tricks while already having suited up for Everton's developmental teams – including scoring in a Merseyside Derby against fierce rivals Liverpool, and showing the edge every elite athlete must have by proceeding to shush an opposition player after the goal.

Urban won’t be the only Indian-origin British player coming through the ranks at the academies of Premier League clubs, but in a tough time for Indian football, is an illustration that hope and that special spark can arrive from anywhere. While there is still a very long road to walk for this young star, there is plenty to like about the flair and explosiveness with which he plays the sport. He will hope to follow in the footsteps of Indian-origin stars, while Indian fans from afar will hope he can be a standard-bearer of good things to come in the future.