New Delhi, The All India Football Federation convened a meeting with Genius Sports and Indian Super League club owners on Thursday to review a major proposal regarding the league's commercial rights. AIFF, clubs, Genius Sports discuss future ISL roadmap

The meeting centered on a long-term vision to evolve India's top-tier competition.

Genius Sports, a sports data and technology company, was the biggest commercial bidder with a bid of Rs. 2129 crore for men's domestic football, including the top-tier ISL and Federation Cup.

Discussions focused on the opportunity to further develop the ISL into a globally competitive football property while strengthening fan engagement and commercial sustainability.

Genius Sports outlined a partnership-led approach, combining technology, data, and commercial expertise to support the league's evolution and align it progressively with global benchmarks seen across leading competitions including the Premier League, Liga MX, the Belgian Pro League, the Confederação Brasileira de Futebol , and the Swiss Football League.

The company highlighted its experience across international sports ecosystems, including work in officiating , analytics , and fan engagement , positioning these capabilities as a foundation to support the development of Indian football.

A central theme of the meeting was the role of technology in strengthening the league's infrastructure.

This included enhancements to commercial strategy, digital platforms, and match operations, alongside scalable, AI-driven officiating tools designed to improve consistency and transparency, implemented in a phased and sustainable manner.

The proposed framework also includes a revenue-sharing model designed to ensure that future growth supports clubs and is reinvested across the wider football ecosystem.

AIFF deputy secretary general M. Satyanarayan: "We had a fruitful discussion with Genius Sports and the club representatives. Genius Sports have put forward their plans on how to take ISL to the next level and transform the league into a global product.

"All present got a sneak preview of some of the technological and AI-driven aspects that can enhance the league experience for fans and also diversify monetisation opportunities for all stakeholders."

The meeting explored opportunities to deepen fan engagement and unlock new commercial avenues through more interactive and immersive experiences, while enhancing the league's appeal to partners and sponsors.

Mandar Tamhane, CEO, NorthEast United FC, said, "We want to take this together, AIFF, Genius and the clubs and give the league the value it deserves. They are a global player with multiple partnerships.

"For our fans it could mean a technology driven richer matchday experience. Indian football deserves this level of ambition. We need to engage with them further to take things forward."

All parties emphasised the importance of a collaborative, long-term approach to developing the ISL, including improving production quality, strengthening club structures, and expanding the league's reach through more structured international distribution.

Debabrata Sarkar, director, East Bengal, said, "East Bengal club is extremely encouraged by the new commercial revenue streams being showcased through the partnership with Genius Sports. It is a clear sign that the ISL ecosystem is evolving into a more sustainable and commercially robust model.

"At the same time, it is essential that key central revenues, particularly from broadcasting, are shared in a fair and transparent manner, as the sustenance of clubs remains paramount to the long-term survival and success of the league."

Besides Genius Sports, FanCode offered approximately ₹1,190 crore to the AIFF for the commercial rights of the ISL and the Federation Cup.

Jamshedpur FC CEO Mukul Chaudhari said, "What Genius Sports brings to the table goes far beyond money. They've built the data and broadcast infrastructure for some of the most valuable sports leagues on the planet.

"The fact that they want to apply that same technology and commercial muscle to the ISL signals a genuine belief in Indian football's growth story."

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