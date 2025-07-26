AIFF confirms Xavi's India job bid was fake, reveals it also received hoax email application from ‘Pep Guardiola’

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed that the much-discussed coaching application from Spanish legend Xavi Hernandez was a hoax, while also revealing it had received a similar application from a person claiming to be renowned Spanish manager Pep Guardiola. In an official statement released following its technical committee meeting, the federation acknowledged that it had received applications purportedly from the two iconic managers but could not verify their authenticity. Xavi during his time as FC Barcelona's head coach(REUTERS)

“Additionally, the AIFF received an email furnishing the applications from Spanish coaches Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez. The authenticity of their applications could not be confirmed, and it has since emerged that the email applications were not genuine,” the statement read.

The revelation comes just days after several reports suggested that former Spain and Barcelona captain Xavi had thrown his hat in the ring for the India job, leaving even members within the AIFF pleasantly surprised. However, that initial excitement has now given way to clarity, as the federation puts its focus back on practical, strategic hiring.

Following a comprehensive review of 170 applications for the head coach’s position, the AIFF’s technical committee has shortlisted three names: Stephen Constantine, Stefan Tarkovic, and Khalid Jamil. While Constantine is no stranger to Indian football and Tarkovic brings European experience, Jamil's deep roots in the Indian domestic scene make him a strong contender.

A key theme emerging from the federation’s deliberations was the need to appoint a coach who understands the nuances of Indian and Asian football.

“It is a very important moment for Indian football, and we are committed to appointing a coach who not only brings technical expertise but also understands the unique style, culture, and dynamics of Indian and Asian football,” said Subrata Paul, Director, National Teams.

“We believe such a coach will be able to connect with our players quickly and effectively.”

India's recent struggles

The urgency surrounding the appointment stems from India’s recent dip in performance and FIFA ranking, which currently stands at 133, its lowest in nine years. Outgoing head coach Igor Stimac was replaced temporarily by Manolo Marquez, who also stepped down following the team’s poor run.

Mr. I. M. Vijayan, Chairperson of the Technical Committee, reiterated the immediate need to stabilise the team.

“Given the immediate needs of the national team, it is advisable to recommend three coaches from the shortlisted pool for final consideration. Other prominent applicants, many of whom are highly qualified international coaches, will be taken into account for long-term strategic roles in the future.”