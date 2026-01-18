AIFF issues bids for media rights of 25-26 ISL

Kolkata: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) issued a Request For Proposal (RFP) for the media rights of the 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season on Sunday. AIFF got an okay earlier in the day in a letter from 13 ISL clubs to do that “limited and specific” to this season. ISL double winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant were not part of the letter.

The RFP was issued after AIFF told the clubs that with the ISL governing council and management committees not being formed yet, the federation, as per its constitution, would need a minimum of 15 days after an RFP is issued for it to be valid. Given the paucity of time – ISL is scheduled to start on February 14 – clubs gave AIFF the go-ahead hours after the federation had written to them.

Submission of bids close on February 1. The bids will be opened on February 2. As per the RFP, bidders must submit a deposit of Rs.5 lakh and have a net worth of Rs.10 crore in the last fiscal, annual revenue of a similar amount for the last three financial years, must have three years’ experience of broadcasting and streaming live international sports events and must have worked with a national sports federation or professional league in India for a minimum of two years.