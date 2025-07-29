AIFF president Chaubey ‘welcomes’ ISL clubs seeking a meeting

Kolkata: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has welcomed the proposal of eight Indian Super League (ISL) clubs seeking a meeting with its leadership over the future of India’s top league. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey has welcomed the proposal of eight Indian Super League (ISL) clubs seeking a meeting with its leadership. (ANI)

“Clubs are important stakeholders and have contributed hugely in improving infrastructure and even players’ salaries,” AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey told HT on Tuesday. “AIFF welcomes their proposal for a meeting. We will be writing soon to them about this.”

Chaubey’s response came after ISL clubs wrote to him saying “now, more than ever, constructive dialogue between the AIFF and the participating clubs is critical” given the uncertainty over ISL’s future. Reigning ISL double winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting, Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC were not signatories to the letter sent on Tuesday.

“In the absence of formal communication or roadmap — either from the All India Football Federation or its commercial rights holder — clubs now find themselves unable to plan with the kind of visibility and confidence that professional football operations require,” the letter said. HT has seen the letter.

With the agreement between AIFF and its commercial rights holder ending in December and discussions on it put on hold by a Supreme Court observation in April, the 2025-26 ISL does not have a start date yet. Chaubey though has said ISL will happen.

The clubs have said that while they respect the legal process, uncertainty about the season and revenue from the central ISL pool makes it “exceptionally challenging” to participate in AIFF youth leagues. The letter has been jointly sent by FC Goa, NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters, Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC and Punjab FC.

“The clubs would like to know how the president is confident ISL will happen, especially when AIFF has shown little urgency in the matter,” said an official of one of the clubs. “Clubs also cannot be expected to play youth competitions, especially when revenue streams are paralysed because playing those competitions involve cost.” Not authorised to speak to the media on this, the official did not want to be named.

Depending on how AIFF reacts, the clubs will decide the next step, the official said. An intervention appeal with the Supreme Court is not ruled out as the clubs believe the apex court’s verdict on the AIFF constitution will affect them, said the official. The clubs may also write to the union sports minister, the official said.