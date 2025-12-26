AIFF proposes ISL revamp, plans to own and operate league for next 20 seasons

AIFF proposes ISL to be 'owned and operated' by it for next 20 seasons (AIFF Image) As per AIFF’s new proposal, after talks with ISL clubs, promotion and relegation will be introduced from the upcoming season. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday proposed a new structure for the Indian Super League (ISL), under which the league would be owned and operated by the national body in accordance with its new constitution for the next 20 seasons.

According to the new proposal the AIFF formulated after a meeting with the ISL clubs, the league will implement a promotion and relegation system from the upcoming season. Each season will be calculated from June 1 to May 31 of the next year.

"We have sent the proposal to the clubs, we have to wait for their response in the next couple of days before finalising our plan," an AIFF source told PTI.

"Let the clubs respond, we will try to find a solution after hearing them."

It is expected that the AIFF and the clubs will have two more rounds of meetings -- one on Sunday and the other on Monday.

If all goes well, the ISL season may start in the first week of February, according to the source.

According to the proposal, the ISL will have a predetermined 'Central Operational Budget' for every year that would come from yearly contributions from all 'revenue share holders' proportionate to their revenue share in the league.

"This would be known as the 'League Membership Contribution'. Any operational expenses required for the league to be conducted and for clubs to comply with their applicable licensing criteria with the addition of prize money distribution would be capped and borne out of this budget," the proposal said.

"Governance would be overseen by a Board that would be empowered by the AIFF general body with certain operational autonomy over commercial matters of the League. The jurisdiction of the board would be limited to the utilisation of unrestricted funds within the yearly operational budget earmarked for the same."

Each club, under the proposal, will pay the AIFF a 'standard participating fee' of ₹1 crore a year at the beginning of the season. This would, however, be independent of any calculations of the 'Central Operating Expenditure'.

"This amount would be fully reimbursable from the central revenue prior to distribution of 'Net Revenue'. The total participation fee for all clubs would be put at 20% of the 'central operational budget' of the League. In case the Board decides to raise the 'central operational budget' by 10% in the future, the 'standard participation fee' would proportionately increase."

Any profit, or savings from the operational budget, will be distributed equally amongst all revenue shareholders in proportion to the respective revenue shares.

On December 20, a proposal from 10 ISL clubs for "perpetual" operational and commercial ownership of the country's top-tier competition failed to get the approval of the AIFF's General Body, which formed a committee to look into the matter.

The AIFF panel was tasked with holding discussions with representatives of five clubs - Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City FC, Delhi Sporting Club, NorthEast United FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant from December 22 to 29.

Under the AIFF's proposal, the total outlay of the first season of the ISL will be ₹70 crore with the AIFF's revenue share pegged at 10 per cent (that is ₹7 crore) in the first season, while 50 per cent ( ₹35 crore) will come from the clubs -- 14 as of now unless there is any pull out.

But interestingly, a revenue share of 30 per cent has been reserved for a potential commercial partner. The AIFF is yet to get a commercial partner as it did not receive any bid after a tender was floated on the supervision of a Supreme Court-appointed committee under a retired SC judge.

Though the AIFF has included a 30 per cent revenue share for a potential commercial partner in the proposal, it is learnt that since the number of matches this season could be less than earlier years, the ISL can be run with a 'central operating budget' of less than the proposed ₹70 crore.