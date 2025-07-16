AIFF ready to continue ISL, but FSDL disagree with 50 crore annual payment demand: Report

With the future of the Indian Super League (ISL) still in doubt, it looks like AIFF and FSDL are about to reach an agreement. According to a TOI report, the AIFF wants ISL to be the country’s top-tier football ealgue for the next 10 years, but want to hold further discussions on the promotion and relegation system. Mohun Bagan players during a match last season.(Twitter)

ISL was handed the top league status in 2019 when a roadmap as agreed by all stakeholders. Due to the roadmap, promotion began from the 2022-23 seaosn, with I-League winners Punjab FC and Mohammedan Sporting Club qualifying. But relegation has not been added yet.

Also Read: Lamine Yamal faces government investigation due to allegations of dwarf entertainers at 18th birthday

AIFF's new demands

Accoring to the TOI report, AIFF are prepared to give FSDL a 10-year agreement to run ISL with a clear calendar window. FSDL will also be given full commercial freedom.

Also, AIFF have prepared a proposal which mentions that ISL champions will take the top spot in AFC competitions, while the second spot has been given to I-League winners. If implemented, it will be a change from the existing template which saw the Super Cup winners preresented the country in continental tournaments.

With the new MRA, the AIFF wants an annual payment to the game development fund of ₹50 crore or 10 percent of the total league revenue in 2026, whichever is higher, with an annual increment of five percent.

According to TOI, FSDL are not in agreement of the new proposal and have asked for the formation of a new holding company with clubs (60 percent), FSDL (26 percent) and AIFF (14 percent) as the shareholders.

The AIFF is also hoping that a solution will reach soon as the existing 15-year MRA ends on December 8, and are expected to renew it after an upcoming Supreme Court order. A senior official told TOI, “The AIFF cannot act right now because the Supreme Court made an observation (on April 26) that the renewal of the Masters Rights Agreement should not be done until its order. We are now waiting the SC order, so that the path becomes clear.”