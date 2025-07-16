Lamine Yamal faces government investigation due to allegations of dwarf entertainers at 18th birthday

Lamine Yamal has been put under the scanner for his recently held 18th birthday party. The Barcelona star is facing an investigation regarding the presence of a group of people with dwarfism as entertainers, according to Spain's Ministry of Social Rights, who informed AFP. Lamine Yamal warms up prior to a match.(AFP)

Yamal had his birthday party as a private event in Olivella, which is around 50 kilometres west of Barcelona. The prosecuter's office has been asked by the ministry to investigate after a complaint was received from the Association for People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE).

According to a AFP report, the Social Rights Ministry said, “The ADEE has filed a complaint, so this ministry has asked the prosecutor’s office to investigate to see if the law has been violated and, therefore, the rights of people with disabilities.”

The ADEE also publicty denounced the hiring of people with dwarfism for entertainment. Guests were not allowed to film the event, but a video has gone viral of a group of people with dwarfism going to the party.

Dwarf entertainer defends Lamine Yamal

One of the entertainers in the video told RAC1, “No one disrespected us, we were allowed to work in peace.”

“We're normal people who dedicate ourselves to what we love doing in an absolutely legal way…

“For a couple of years these people (the ADEE) have wanted to harm us, they want to prevent us from doing what we like, but they have not offered any work or training to those who are affected…

“All this fuss has come about purely because it was Lamine Yamal's party.”

Yamal was in fine form last season as Barcelona did a domestic treble of the La Liga, Copa del Rey and Super Super Cup titles. He is a favourite to win the Ballon d’Or. Neither Yamal or his representatives have commented on the situation yet.