AIFF's lackadaisical approach in emulating Hamza Choudhury route exposed in Kalyan Chaubey's recent comments

With Bangladesh registering Leicester City and Sheffield United midfielder Hamza Choudhury as a national team player, the Indian football team are also set to follow a similar route but in a distant future. Speaking to PTI, AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey recently opened up on his organisation's efforts to integrate overseas Indian-origin players into the national team. But going by the tone of his comments, there is also a possiblity of AIFF never really reaching the point of integrating Indian-origin foreign players. AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey was asked about India integrating Indian-origin foreign players after Bangladesh roped in Hamza Choudhury.(Instagram/HT)

India head coach was forced to recall Sunil Chhetri back from retirement in the ongoing international window, and the 40-year-old scored in a 3-0 win vs Maldives. India are next set to face Bangladesh as they open their AFC Asian Cup qualification campaign, but face a tough task as Bangladesh have included Hamza in their squad. Meanwhile, India have found it extremely difficult to find a successor to Chhetri's centre forward role.

‘Making efforts to create’: AIFF don't even have a policy framework for Indian-origin foreign players yet

Speaking on the sidelines of the Khelo India Para Games 2025, Chaubey said, “We are making efforts to create a policy framework that allows us to utilise the talent of Overseas Indian-origin (OCI) players.”

“Many countries have already done this, and until we establish clear guidelines, our national team selection will continue to follow existing rules. However, we must recognise that integrating these players could be a game-changer for Indian football.”

But Chaubey's words don't really serve as a source of encouragement for Indian football fans, as the AIFF are still making efforts to create a policy for OCA players, meanwhile neighbouring country Bangladesh have already roped in Hamza, who has represented England in youth level, and has played for Leicester in the Premier League. He is currently out on loan at Sheffield United, who ply their trade at the EFL Championship.

AIFF accepts India's over-reliance on Sunil Chhetri but lack of effort in integrating overseas Indian-origin players

Commenting on India's over-reliance on Chhetri, Chaubey said, “At present, we are depending on a single player like Sunil Chhetri in crucial moments. The question remains -- who will take his place? We need a long-term plan to develop Indian strikers, especially for the No. 9 and No. 10 positions.”

“Currently, most clubs prefer foreign strikers in these roles, which hampers the growth of Indian forwards. Our aim is to change that by creating better pathways for our players.”

Lauding Chhetri for his sensational comeback, he added, “Sunil Chhetri has been an inspiration for millions and a true leader on and off the field. His dedication and commitment to Indian football have set a benchmark for future generations. We are incredibly proud of everything he has achieved.”

Countries like England, Brazil, USA, France recognise dual citizenship, which allows athletes with such status to represent their countries in international sports. But India does not recognise dual citizenship, which means that a footballer of international pedigree and of Indian origin, will need to denounce their current citizenship and obtain India's citizenship to play for the national team. This happened in 2013 when Izumi Arata gave up his Japanese passport to play for India.

Memory from the past: Michael Chopra, a player India could have used

In the past, there was Michael Chopra scoring goals with ease in England, and of Premier League pedigree. The striker is of Indian-origin, and he even entered into talks with AIFF to play in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup. But the Indian government's refusal to recognise his dual citizenship, saw him not get a chance.