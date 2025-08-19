Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad USA live streaming: When and where to watch 2025 Saudi Super Cup semi-final?

When Al-Nassr plays Al-Ittihad in the 2025 Saudi Super Cup semifinal on Tuesday, August 19, Cristiano Ronaldo will make his official season debut after signing a two-year contract extension. With the goal of adding more trophies to his already remarkable career, the Portuguese superstar starts a new chapter in Saudi Arabia. Al-Nassr will take on Al-Ittihad in the 2025 Saudi Super Cup semifinal.(AFP)

Top players like Joao Félix, Kingsley Coman, and Íñigo Martínez bolstered the Riyadh-based team's lineup. In addition, Jorge Jesus, the team's new head coach, brought experience and tactical discipline to lead the group.

In order to test rotations and establish chemistry, Al-Nassr played four friendly against SK St. Johann, Toulouse, Rio Ave, and Almería ahead of this official match. The objective was very clear: be ready for a busy season filled with competitions both domestically and abroad.

After winning last season, Benzema's Al Ittihad are here to prove that they are still the best in Saudi football.

Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Pro League winners from the previous season, opted for stability rather than significant adjustments. Without adding any significant additions during the transfer window, the team kept its winning core, which was led by Karim Benzema.

But things did not go well for them throughout their preseason. The team lost three of its four friendly games against Fenerbahçe, Fulham, and Portimonense. Al-Ittihad is still a formidable opponent despite their rough preparation, thanks to their seasoned midfield that includes N'Golo Kanté and Houssem Aouar.

All about confirmed lineups for Saudi Super Cup semifinal

Al-Nassr’s Expected XI:

Nawaf; Marcelo Brozović, Coman, Al Khaibari; Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, Joao Félix, Bento; Yahya, Simakan, Íñigo Martínez.

Al-Ittihad’s Expected XI:

Alshanqiti; Fabinho, N’Golo Kanté, Houssem Aouar, Al Shanqiti; Mario Mitaj, Al Mousa, Danilo Pereira, Moussa Diaby, Steven Bergwijn, Karim Benzema.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad USA live streaming: Here's how to watch

You can watch Al-Nassr vs. Al-Ittihad and many other games on Fubo. You can alsowatch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, or connect it to your TV using Google Chromecast with the legal streaming service.

USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, and Galavision are all available to stream on Fubo.

The Fubo app is compatible with PCs running Windows, Macs, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Vizio Smartcast TVs, and Xbox One.