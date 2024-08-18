Cristiano Ronaldo loses his cool, makes obscene gestures at Al Nassr teammates in Saudi Super Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool after his team suffered another crushing defeat to rivals Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored the opening goal in the summit clash, but his team lost 1-4 to Al Hilal. Ronaldo left frustrated when his team conceded four goals inside 17 minutes to lose way in the clash. Cristiano Ronaldo makes obscene gestures to Al Nassr's teammates(X Image)

After Malcom's goal in the 71st minute, Ronaldo expressed his disappointment towards his teammates. He angrily threw his arms and made a sleeping gesture to his teammates after they loosened their grip over the match in the second half. He also made an obscene gesture, which drew controversy as he faced backlash on social media.

Ronaldo finished last season in Saudi Arabia trophyless despite being the top-scorer in the league. He broke the record for most goals in a Saudi Pro League season with 35 goals last season. He got the better of Abderrazak Hamdallah, former Al Nassr star, who netted 34 in the 2019 season. However, his team, Al-Nassr, finished second in the league, 14 points behind local rival Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo Al Nassr’s only goal was a minute before the end of the first half on Saturday. He put his team ahead at Half Time but it just went downhill for him and his side in the second half as they ended up conceding four in the second half.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic made it 1-1 in the 55th, scoring from just inside the area, and Mitrović then netted twice in six minutes. Brazilian winger Malcom added Al-Hilal’s fourth to give the league champion a second successive Super Cup victory.

“We showed how good we are in the second half,” Mitrović said. “We had some problems in the first half and then changed in the second. We stayed calm and it feels good to get a trophy at the start of the season.”

Al-Hilal continued to dominate the sport in Saudi in the last couple of years despite the absence of their star signing Neymar who has been out of action since October due to a knee ligament injury. They will kick off their league title defence against Al-Okhdood next Saturday.