Antonio Conte’s second coming holds a Harry Kane-sized promise

Whatever happens, one thing is likely to be decided in the Premier League this season—the mantle of the most nattily dressed coach will be restored to an Italian tasked with easing the grip two Germans and a Spaniard currently have in the world’s richest and most-watched club competition.

Antonio Conte being appointed as the manager of an unsettled Tottenham Hotspur restores that. He had assumed the sleek-suited role from a departing Arsene Wenger while taking Chelsea to the league title in the 2016-17 season and to the FA Cup the next season.

The 52-year-old has responded to the call of a desperate Spurs management that sacked Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santos after just four months and 17 matches, the last straw a 0-3 defeat to a Manchester United that itself is hobbled with little cohesion in the ranks.

Conte’s arrival promises to spice up the Premier League. One of the best modern football managers, he has been dubbed the “serial winner” for the brilliant managerial track record of the former Italy and Juventus midfielder.

The Italian who earned the nickname “The Godfather” as the national coach in 2014-16 for his positive influence though is also famous for being uncompromising when it comes to pushing the owners to spend big on players. After all, Spurs owner Daniel Levy had Conte as the prime target when he went shopping for a replacement following the sacking of Jose Mourinho. At that time, the Italian was seen as too inflexible on the negotiating table.

Conte turned down the role in June as Spurs struggled to settle on the right manager before handing a job that Santo, coming from a successful stint at Wolverhampton Wanderers, could not hold.

Spurs will definitely be boosted by Conte’s arrival, but the boardroom headed by director of football, Fabio Paratici, had little choice as the team was heading into crisis. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s job too is shaky, but at least the former Reds star has the fans behind him, and Cristiano Ronaldo to lead the line. The booing of Santos and Levy by the Spurs fans as they slipped against Man United left the club with little choice.

The club-coach tussle is one aspect pundits will follow with interest. But Conte’s arrival first up promises to lift the players, and fans who have watched a quality side come apart. The Italian left Chelsea after they finished fifth in his second season, but amid reports of a dispute with the club management over the lack of player signings. Conte though proved his point, after taking Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season, halting a run of nine consecutive titles by Juventus.

Enabling Kane

One of Conte’s big successes at Inter was the manner in which he moulded Romelu Lukaku, now with Chelsea. The Belgian forward was far from the finished article when he left Manchester United, but has credited Conte with turning him into the player he is now. Lukaku’s 24 goals—second only to Ronaldo’s 29 for Juventus—were crucial to Inter ending their 11-year drought for the league title.

At Spurs, the first major project for Conte will be reviving their biggest player—Harry Kane. The England striker has looked flat this season and his lack of influence stood out in the loss to Man United. Pundits feel Kane has struggled to focus after his bid to leave for Manchester City—he had hoped an informal agreement with Levy would be honoured—chasing league honours did not happen.

Conte is known to wield the hammer on players who don’t adapt to his approach, but is also known to be a great motivator. It could thus be a great partnership for Spurs, who have a sparkling new stadium, but languish at ninth on the Premiership table. They are 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea alright, but will be dismayed to see north London rivals Arsenal climb out of an early season hole to lie sixth.

The Italian, an energetic and sharp midfielder as a player and respected as a leader on the pitch during his Juventus days—the club won five Serie A titles and the Champions League during Conte’s stint between 1991 and 2004—will find Spurs not short of personnel when he sets out to toughen up the midfield that can provide the ammunition for Kane and Son Heung-min to fire.

If Conte is looking for any reinforcement upfront, Eden Hazard, his talisman at Chelsea who is now unsettled in Real Madrid, could be an option.

The Italian’s appointment should truly make it a four-man contest as far as top managers are concerned in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel has turned Chelsea into the team to beat and favourites this season while German compatriot Juergen Klopp has again got Liverpool re-charged and chasing a second title. It has brought Pep Guardiola under pressure, especially after City’s defensive frailties were exposed in the defeat by Patrick Vieira’s modest Crystal Palace.

This situation should suit the creative and combative juices of Conte.

On Tuesday, in his first comments since his appointment on a contract until 2023, Conte told Spurs TV: “My coaching philosophy is very simple—to play good and attractive football for our fans. To have a stable team; not up and down.

“I think the fans deserve to have a competitive team with a will to fight. I will do everything to deserve their support. This type of situation pushes you and increases the desire to work and to do something important for the fans of this club.”

He drew a line on the differences that dashed his arrival before the season. “Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season… But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction.”

Conte’s journey starts on Friday, against Dutch side Vitesse in the Europa Conference League. The trip to Everton on Sunday will set his second chapter in the league rolling.