Home / Sports / Football / Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber sidelined with ACL injury, set to undergo surgery

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber sidelined with ACL injury, set to undergo surgery

Reuters |
Aug 16, 2023 09:50 PM IST

Jurrien Timber hobbled off the pitch holding the back of his knee in the first half of Arsenal's season-opening win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Arsenal's new signing Jurrien Timber will be sidelined due to a knee injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday, with the Dutch international set to undergo surgery.

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber is substituted off after sustaining an injury(Reuters)
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber is substituted off after sustaining an injury(Reuters)

Timber, who was signed for 40 million euros ($43.68 million) from Ajax Amsterdam last month, hobbled off the pitch holding the back of his knee in the first half of Arsenal's season-opening win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

"We can confirm that Jurrien Timber has sustained an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee," Arsenal said in a statement. "Jurrien will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be out of action for a period of time.

"The support and expertise from our medical team and everyone at the club will now be focussed on Jurrien’s rehabilitation programme, to ensure he recovers well and is back playing as soon as possible."

Arsenal next travel to face Crystal Palace on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out