Home / Sports / Football / Arsenal have 'good chance' to win Premier League: Arsene Wenger

Arsenal have 'good chance' to win Premier League: Arsene Wenger

football
Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:00 PM IST

Arsenal are on 18 points from the opening seven matches of the season with defending champions Manchester City a point behind and London rivals Tottenham Hotspur also on 17 points.

File image of Arsene Wenger(Getty Images)
File image of Arsene Wenger(Getty Images)
Reuters |

Arsenal have "a good chance" to win the Premier League title this season in the absence of a dominant team, former manager Arsene Wenger said. League-leaders Arsenal are on 18 points from the opening seven matches of the season with defending champions Manchester City a point behind and London rivals Tottenham Hotspur also on 17 points.

"I would say they have a good chance this season because I don't see any super dominating team," Wenger, who was in charge of Arsenal between 1996-2018, told Sky Sports. "I believe that it is a good opportunity to do it this season.

"Of course, it's a little bit of a special season as well because you have the World Cup in the middle and you don't know how much that will affect the performances of the individual players and of the teams.

"Overall, I believe there is a good opportunity there this season."

Arsenal next face rivals Spurs on October 1 after the international break.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arsene wenger arsenal
arsene wenger arsenal

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out