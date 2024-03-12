Arsenal vs Liverpool vs Manchester City: Three gladiators look to outdo one another in rare Premier League season

Just the last 10 Matchdays of the 2023-24 Premier League season are left, and by the look of it, it is a three-horse race right to the end. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City… it could be any one of them lifting the trophy this season. Arsenal vs Liverpool vs Manchester City: Which team will outdo the other two?(PTI-AFP)

Arsenal had gone top with their 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday. Both City and Liverpool had a chance to take the top spot with a win on Sunday when they met each other at Anfield but the match ended in a 1-1 draw which meant Liverpool remained second on goal difference on 64 points, one point ahead of third-placed City.

More often than not, it’s a two-horse race at this stage of the season. In recent seasons, Manchester City twice won the league by the narrowest of margins, i.e. by one point, first in 2018-19 and then in 2021-22. On both occasions, it was Liverpool who had to content themselves with a second-place finish.

But three teams in the fray for the title at this stage doesn’t happen every other year. The last time a three-horse race came to pass was in the 2013-14 season when City eventually edged Liverpool and Chelsea by two and four points, respectively. Chelsea, who were leading after 28 games, bungled their opportunities and City pounced on theirs in the remainder of the season.

The entire 2023-24 season has been tight if truth be told. Before December 30’s rounds of matches, there were as many as five teams in the fray, with just six points separating them. Tottenham Hotspur (fifth then) and Aston Villa (third then) have since fallen out of the title race and now aim to finish inside the top-four and qualify for the Champions League next season.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City all have plenty of motivation going for them. Fans can very well expect the season to go down to the last match before the winners emerge. The Gunners haven’t won the Premier League since 2003-2004 and to say they are desperate to end the drought would be an understatement. A Premier League trophy can truly revitalise them.

Can Liverpool give Klopp the perfect farewell?

Liverpool have their own very strong motivation going for them. This is Jurgen Klopp’s last season at the club. He will forever be remembered as a key figure in Liverpool's history. Under him, the Reds broke their 30-year title drought in 2019-20. The season before, they had also won their first Champions League trophy since 2004-05. As mentioned before, under him twice, they fell short of City by just one point in the Premier League. The Reds had also ended runners-up in the 2017-18 and 2021-22 Champions League editions under him.

One can see Klopp, who joined Liverpool in 2015, ended their existential crisis. Liverpool players appear hell-bent on giving Klopp the perfect send-off. Since the German announced in late January that the ongoing season will be his last at Anfield, their captain Virgil van Dijk has said quite a few times that the Reds players are going to leave no stone unturned to give Klopp a fitting tribute.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are eyeing their fourth successive title win. No team has done it before in England. Manchester United have won three in a row twice. Before the Premier League era, Huddersfield, Arsenal and Liverpool too had won three in a row. So in the long history of English football, no team has won four out of four. It’s a feat that can enhance Pep Guardiola’s reputation manifold. So one can safely say the Citizens have every reason to fight tooth and nail and achieve a first in English football.

Fans can fasten their seat belts now. It’s going to be a hell of a ride in the next couple of months. They will also do well to remember that in case the teams are level on points after 38 games, the title will be decided on goal difference, and if that too fails to find out the champions, it will be goals scored that will come to aid.