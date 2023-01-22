Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and where to watch ARS vs MUN Premier League match in India?

Table-toppers Arsenal are set to welcome a rejuvenated Manchester United on matchday 21 of the English Premier League (EPL) at the Emirates Stadium. Hosts Arsenal have emerged victorious in five of their last seven games against the Red Devils at home. If Erik ten Hag's Man United side is successful in breaching Arsenal's fortress tonight, the visitors will complete a famous double over bitter-rivals Gunners in the English top flight this season. Goals from Antony, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford secured Man United's 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford in September.

The visitors are eyeing their second league double over rivals Arsenal since the retirement of legendary manager Alex Ferguson. Man United achieved the same feat under former manager Jose Mourinho in the 2017-2018 season. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal last hosted Man United as the league leaders back in 2007. The upcoming encounter between Manchester United and Arsenal will be the 29th meeting between the top two clubs in the English top flight. With 47 points from 18 matches, the Gunners are five points ahead of holders Manchester City in the Premier League standings. Fourth-placed Manchester United are 8 points behind leaders Arsenal in the current league standings.

When is the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United match going to be played?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United match will take place on Sunday (January 22) at 10:30 PM IST.

Where will the Arsenal vs Manchester United match take place?

The upcoming match between Arsenal and Manchester United will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United in India?

Premier League fans can watch the upcoming match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United in India?

In India, the Premier League game can be watched live on Disney+ Hotstar.

