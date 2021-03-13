Arsenal will soon see best of Partey, says Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Thomas Partey was not rushed back from a thigh problem this season as he backed the Ghanan midfielder to put his injury woes behind him and hit top gear.
Partey joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day for 50 million euros ($59.76 million) but injuries have limited him to just 16 appearances this season.
Partey injured his thigh in November but returned for the 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in December, a game in which he pulled up shortly before halftime with a recurrence of the problem. He was sidelined until January.
"He ticked every box to be able to play," Arteta said. "After every injury there is a risk for a period, whether it is five days, a week... three weeks depending on the load that the player is exposed to.
"But it was a really specific action where he just overstretched the area going to the floor and got his foot trapped," Arteta added. "Before the game you cannot know that would have been the way.
"It would be easy to say: 'Yes, we made a mistake' - but who would have known if he had played the next game or if he had come off the bench and played 30 minutes instead?"
Partey has so far struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League, but Arteta said he was confident Arsenal fans would soon see the best of the 27-year-old.
"Rhythm-wise he has struggled a little bit because he hasn't had enough training preparation," he said. "But you can see his presence and the special qualities he provides to the team when he is on the pitch.
"I think it is just a fact of playing more games, getting some chemistry and understanding with his teammates and getting as fit as he possibly can."
Arsenal, 10th in the Premier League on 38 points from 27 games, take on Tottenham on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal will soon see best of Partey, says Arteta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lyon draws at Reims 1-1 and misses chance to pressure rivals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lascelles rescues Newcastle with late equaliser against Villa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL Final: Counter-attacking Bagan take on Mumbai's possession game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL Final: Manvir Singh, two good feet and an eye for goal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man Utd's De Gea 'touch and go' for West Ham clash, says Solskjaer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From bit player to key forward, the rise of Bipin Singh
- The Manipuri winger, who has mostly been employed on the left flank for most of his career, has become a regular fixture in a league-winning Mumbai City side playing in more of a floating role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man City's Guardiola, Gundogan bag Premier League honours again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIFA approves Bayern teen Jamal Musiala's switch to Germany
- The 18-year-old midfielder can now be called up to the German national team, which begins 2022 World Cup qualifying games this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's remaining FIFA World Cup qualifiers to be held in Qatar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everton's Calvert-Lewin learning to feed off the criticism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delighted to see Indian players develop: Damian Willoughby
- City Football Group’s India CEO Damian Willoughby reflects on Mumbai City’s successful season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milan grab draw at Man United, wins for Arsenal and Tottenham
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haaland faces unclear future after Champions League heroics
- The Norwegian striker is still only 20 but has shown he can score goals against almost any opposition. His two strikes against Sevilla on Tuesday made him the youngest player ever to reach 20 goals in the Champions League.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Champions League exit shows Barca rebuild will take time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox