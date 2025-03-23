Menu Explore
Aubameyang World Cup brace boosts Gabon and sinks Kenya

AFP |
Mar 23, 2025 09:44 PM IST

Aubameyang World Cup brace boosts Gabon and sinks Kenya

Former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to give Gabon a crucial 2-1 win over Kenya in an African 2026 World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The 35-year-old, who now plays in the Saudi Pro League, struck after 16 and 52 minutes in front of a sell-out 15,000 crowd in Nairobi before Michael Olunga reduced arrears on 62 minutes.

Securing maximum points took Gabon to 15 in Group F. Reigning African champions Ivory Coast have 13, Burundi seven, Kenya six, Gambia four and Seychelles none.

Ivory Coast host Gambia on Monday and Burundi have home advantage over Seychelles on Tuesday in other matchday six fixtures.

Barring a dramatic collapse by either team, Gabon and Ivory Coast, who meet in September, look set to battle for first place.

The nine group winners automatically qualify for the expanded 48-nation World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

There could be a 10th African qualifier as the four best-ranked runners-up enter a mini-tournament. The winners advance to inter-continental play-offs offering two finals slots.

Trailing Gabon by nine points with just four matches to play, Kenya are all but out of contention for a first appearance at the global showpiece.

New coach Benni McCarthy, the former Manchester United assistant coach and star South Africa forward, can now concentrate on the African Nations Championship, which Kenya co-hosts in August.

A couple of veterans combined to put Gabon ahead with Serbia-based 34-year-old Guelor Kanga crossing for unmarked Aubameyang to fire across goalkeeper Ian Otieno and into the net. - Olunga threat -

Kenya captain Olunga was a constant threat and hit the post and headed another attempt wide before half-time in the first international hosted by Kenya since 2021.

The Nyayo National Stadium did not meet FIFA standards, leaving the Harambee Stars to stage home fixtures in various countries, including neighbours Uganda.

When Eric Ouma handled an Aubameyang shot, Gabon were awarded a penalty that the 2015 African Footballer of the Year calmly converted.

Olunga scored his fourth goal of the World Cup campaign to bring Kenya back into contention. The Qatar-based forward tapped a low cross past goalkeeper Loyce Mbaba from close range.

Both teams had chances in a lively finish, but there were no further goals and Gabon completed a double over Kenya, having won 2-1 in the first round.

Elsewhere, Eswatini and Mauritius drew 3-3 in a clash of the lowest placed teams in Group D, which Cape Verde tops followed by Cameroon, Libya and Angola.

Having scored only once in five qualifiers, Eswatini netted twice within 18 minutes of the kick-off, with Philani Mkhonto claiming both.

Mauritius struck twice early in the second half through Lindsay Rose and Yannick Aristide, only for Mayibongwe Mabuza to put Eswatini ahead again.

Emmanuel Vincent salvaged a point for Mauritius with an added-time equaliser in Mbombela. Eswatini played in the South African city because they lack a FIFA-approved venue.

dl/dmc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
