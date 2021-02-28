IND USA
Tottenham's Gareth Bale, centre, celebrates with Serge Aurier after scoring his side's fourth goal.(AP)

football

Bale double helps Tottenham crush Burnley

The Welshman continued his recent resurgence by marking only his third league start of the season with the opening goal after only two minutes, prodding in from close range.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:53 PM IST

Gareth Bale produced his most impressive performance since returning on loan to Tottenham Hotspur with two goals in his side's 4-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Welshman continued his recent resurgence by marking only his third league start of the season with the opening goal after only two minutes, prodding in from close range.

He then set up Harry Kane for Tottenham's second after 15 minutes before Lucas Moura made it 3-0 before halftime.

Bale then claimed his second of the game with a clinical finish after 55 minutes as Tottenham returned to form in the league having lost five of their previous six games.

The impressive win left Tottenham in eighth spot with 39 points from 25 games and revived their hopes of finishing in the top four. Burnley are 15th with 28 points.

Arsenal players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Arsenal at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira,&nbsp;Pool)(AP)
Arsenal players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Arsenal at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, Pool)(AP)
football

Arsenal rekindle European hopes with 3-1 win at Leicester

Reuters, Leicester
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:19 PM IST
The result lifted Arsenal two places up to ninth on 37 points from 26 games while Leicester stayed third on 49 points after suffering a second setback in three days following their Europa League elimination.
It is not known how long Pedri would be out for. (Getty Images)
It is not known how long Pedri would be out for. (Getty Images)
football

Barcelona's Pedri faces spell out after muscle injury

Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • Pedri has been a mainstay in the Barca side playing 37 matches in all competitions this season.
Football representational image(HT Image)
Football representational image(HT Image)
football

Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC says it will cease operations

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:05 PM IST
In a post on its official WeChat account, the club said it continued to hope for a company or "someone of insight" willing to consult about the future of the team.
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Dijon v Paris St Germain - Stade Gaston Gerard, Dijon, France - February 27, 2021 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Benoit Tessier TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Dijon v Paris St Germain - Stade Gaston Gerard, Dijon, France - February 27, 2021 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Benoit Tessier TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
football

Kylian Mbappe nets double as PSG

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Mbappe added to Moise Kean's early opener with Danilo Pereira wrapping it up late on to lift PSG to second on 57 points from 27 games ahead of Lille's home match against Racing Strasbourg on Sunday.
Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi looks dejected as Hellas Verona's Antonin Barak celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.(REUTERS)
Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi looks dejected as Hellas Verona's Antonin Barak celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.(REUTERS)
football

Juventus' away day blues continue as Verona earn draw

Reuters, Turin, Italy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:07 AM IST
The result leaves Juve in third place on 46 points, three behind AC Milan and seven adrift of leaders Inter Milan after 23 games, while Verona are ninth with 35 points from 24.
Liston Colaco.(ISL)
Liston Colaco.(ISL)
football

I have got talent, I needed time to show it, says Hyderabad FC’s Liston Colaco

By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:15 AM IST
  • Young Goan talks about why he moved and how his first proper season in Indian Super League has gone.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo(REUTERS)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo(REUTERS)
football

Barcelona sink Sevilla to keep title chase alive

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Dembele latched on to a through ball from Messi and knocked it through the legs of Sevilla keeper Bono to give Barca a deserved lead in the 29th minute after dominating the first half and barely giving their hosts a hint of a chance.
NorthEast.
NorthEast.
football

With NorthEast’s resurgence, Jamil makes a case for Indian coaches

By Bhargab Sarmah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:23 PM IST
After winning I-League with Aizawl FC, the interim coach has made the playoffs with a nine-game unbeaten run
John Stones scores his fourth goal in all competitions, more than any other defender. (Man City/Twitter)
John Stones scores his fourth goal in all competitions, more than any other defender. (Man City/Twitter)
football

Man City win 20th straight game to lead EPL by 13 points

AP, Manchester, England
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • City produced one of their sloppiest displays in recent months but emerged with its winning run intact.
File image of Bukayo Saka. (Getty Images)
File image of Bukayo Saka. (Getty Images)
football

In Arsenal's usual story of struggle, a teenager provides some hope

By Bhargab Sarmah, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:29 PM IST
  • There have been a few positives to savour for the Arsenal fans, not least in the form of English teenager Bukayo Saka.
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - February 17, 2021 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the match Pool via REUTERS/Michael Regan(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - February 17, 2021 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the match Pool via REUTERS/Michael Regan(Pool via REUTERS)
football

City's Guardiola is the Heston Blumenthal of football says Moyes

Reuters, London'
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:13 AM IST
British celebrity chef Blumenthal is well known for his creative concoctions, which include unusual culinary delights like snail porridge and bacon and egg flavoured ice cream.
Sevilla sporting director Monchi(La Liga)
Sevilla sporting director Monchi(La Liga)
football

We have got a very good structure of scouting and data at Sevilla: Monchi

By Dhiman Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Engineers, mathematicians and statisticians contribute to choosing players, says one of football’s best sporting directors
NorthEast United FC defeat Kerala Blasters 2-0(Twitter)
NorthEast United FC defeat Kerala Blasters 2-0(Twitter)
football

NorthEast United qualify for playoffs with best-ever league finish

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Needing just a point to qualify for their second-ever playoffs, the Highlanders showed no signs of stopping as they attacked from the first whistle.
File photo of Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Neymar injury return on schedule, says PSG boss Pochettino

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:00 PM IST
The Brazil international has been sidelined since limping off the pitch on Feb. 10 in a French Cup game against Caen, which ruled him out of PSG's Champions League last-16 first leg against Barcelona.
