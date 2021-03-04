Barcelona confirm Pique knee injury
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has suffered a knee ligament sprain, the La Liga club announced on Thursday.
The centre back, who scored a last-minute equaliser to send Barca's Copa del Rey semi-final with Sevilla to extra time on Wednesday, missed almost three months earlier this season with a knee problem. Barcelona won the tie 3-0 after extra time, overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit.
"The medical assessment and tests performed this morning have shown that first team player Gerard Pique has a sprain in the internal lateral ligament of his right knee. He is therefore unavailable and the evolution of the injury will determine when he returns," a club statement read.
Injuries have restricted the 34-year-old to just 15 appearances this season and local media have reported that Pique faces a further three weeks on the sidelines.
Barcelona visit Paris St Germain next Wednesday in their Champions League last-16 second leg, trailing 4-1 from the first meeting last month.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
