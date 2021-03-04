IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Barcelona confirm Pique knee injury
Barcelona's Gerard Pique holds his knee after getting injured during the the Copa del Rey semifinal, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday March 3, 2021. (AP)
Barcelona's Gerard Pique holds his knee after getting injured during the the Copa del Rey semifinal, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday March 3, 2021. (AP)
football

Barcelona confirm Pique knee injury

Injuries have restricted the 34-year-old to just 15 appearances this season and local media have reported that Pique faces a further three weeks on the sidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:26 PM IST

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has suffered a knee ligament sprain, the La Liga club announced on Thursday.

The centre back, who scored a last-minute equaliser to send Barca's Copa del Rey semi-final with Sevilla to extra time on Wednesday, missed almost three months earlier this season with a knee problem. Barcelona won the tie 3-0 after extra time, overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

"The medical assessment and tests performed this morning have shown that first team player Gerard Pique has a sprain in the internal lateral ligament of his right knee. He is therefore unavailable and the evolution of the injury will determine when he returns," a club statement read.

Injuries have restricted the 34-year-old to just 15 appearances this season and local media have reported that Pique faces a further three weeks on the sidelines.

Barcelona visit Paris St Germain next Wednesday in their Champions League last-16 second leg, trailing 4-1 from the first meeting last month.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pique
Close
Barcelona's Gerard Pique holds his knee after getting injured during the the Copa del Rey semifinal, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday March 3, 2021. (AP)
Barcelona's Gerard Pique holds his knee after getting injured during the the Copa del Rey semifinal, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday March 3, 2021. (AP)
football

Barcelona confirm Pique knee injury

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:26 PM IST
Injuries have restricted the 34-year-old to just 15 appearances this season and local media have reported that Pique faces a further three weeks on the sidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman (AP)
Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman (AP)
football

Koeman transforms Barcelona amid club chaos, elections

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:51 PM IST
  • Barcelona faces an even bigger hurdle next week when it visits Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League trailing 4-1 from the first leg. But the team can aspire to keep up its positive momentum in the Spanish league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - RB Leipzig v Liverpool - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - February 16, 2021 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - RB Leipzig v Liverpool - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - February 16, 2021 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo(REUTERS)
football

Liverpool vs Leipzig Champions League game moved to Budapest again

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:18 PM IST
  • The first leg, originally scheduled to be held at the Red Bull Arena in Germany, was shifted to Budapest after German authorities denied Liverpool entry into the country due to Covid-19 protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Luke Shaw, left, and Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend challenge. (AP)
Manchester United's Luke Shaw, left, and Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend challenge. (AP)
football

Toothless Man United held to goalless draw at Palace

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:28 PM IST
It was a third successive 0-0 draw for United after a stalemate at Chelsea on Sunday and against Real Sociedad last Thursday which completed a 4-0 aggregate win over the Spanish side in the Europa League.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.(AP)
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.(AP)
football

United may not release Fernandes for Portugal duty: Solskjaer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Fernandes could face 10 days in isolation on his return from international duty because Portugal falls under the United Kingdom's COVID-19 travel 'red list'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Pool via REUTERS/John Walton(Pool via REUTERS)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Pool via REUTERS/John Walton(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Spurs handed advantage ahead of north London derby, says Arsenal boss Arteta

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Spurs will now host Zagreb in London, while Arsenal will travel to face Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus three days before their derby.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bumps fists with an assistant referee after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bumps fists with an assistant referee after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Toothless Man United held to goalless draw at Palace

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Runaway leaders City have 65 points from 27 games and are in a commanding position after second-placed United lacked edge in foggy conditions at Selhurst Park, failing to break down a resolute Palace who had the game's best chances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp: File photo(AP)
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp: File photo(AP)
football

Klopp won't allow players to travel if need to quarantine

AP, Liverpool, England
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Under current coronavirus guidelines, arrivals from countries that Britain regards as high risk are subject to 10 days of hotel confinement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paris St Germain's Moise Kean: File photo(REUTERS)
Paris St Germain's Moise Kean: File photo(REUTERS)
football

PSG striker Kean isolating after testing positive for virus

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:07 PM IST
PSG said that Kean tested positive on Wednesday morning and stayed in Paris while his teammates travelled to Bordeaux for a league game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juventus' Weston McKennie(REUTERS)
Juventus' Weston McKennie(REUTERS)
football

Juventus makes Weston McKennie’s move to Turin permanent

AP, Turin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:34 PM IST
McKennie has been at Juventus since August, after joining on loan from German club Schalke, but the Bianconeri have exercised the option to purchase the player’s full rights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai City FC Sergio Lobera(Twitter)
Mumbai City FC Sergio Lobera(Twitter)
football

Mumbai City FC winning ISL Shield was about being strong mentally: Coach Lobera

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:48 PM IST
  • In this chat with Hindustan Times, Lobera talks about overcoming the challenges of this unique season and why he doesn’t want to put a limit on how far this Mumbai team can go.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cristiano Ronaldo: File photo(REUTERS)
Cristiano Ronaldo: File photo(REUTERS)
football

Ronaldo eyes first Serie A top scorer prize after latest goal landmark

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:11 PM IST
The Portuguese forward guided a composed finish past Spezia goalkeeper Ivan Provedel in a 3-0 Serie A win for the Italian champions to mark the 600th league appearance of his career in typical fashion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Quarter Final - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - March 2, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Ina Fassbender(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Quarter Final - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - March 2, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Ina Fassbender(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Jadon Sancho fires Dortmund into German Cup semifinals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Sancho made the breakthrough in the 66th minute on a counterattack after a Gladbach corner. Nico Schulz intercepted a Florian Neuhaus pass and played the ball forward through Erling Haaland and Marco Reus, who sent Sancho on his way. The England forward fired in off the left post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lionel Messi waves to fans. (Getty Images)
Lionel Messi waves to fans. (Getty Images)
football

Will Lionel Messi exit the guild of one-club players this year?

By Bhargab Sarmah, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:24 AM IST
  • Barcelona have denied involvement in the scandal but following Monday’s events, the spotlight is back on the club, and it remains to be seen where it leads Messi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to score at least 20 goals in each of the last 12 seasons in Europe's top five leagues. (Juventus/Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to score at least 20 goals in each of the last 12 seasons in Europe's top five leagues. (Juventus/Twitter)
football

Ronaldo marks 600th league game with landmark goal as Juventus beat Spezia

Reuters, Turin
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:44 AM IST
  • The Portuguese guided in his side's third goal late on after Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa had struck earlier in the second half.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP