Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends Live Streaming: When and where to watch El Clasico Legends online and on TV

Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends Live Streaming: The stalwarts of two of the biggest clubs in the footballing world will lock horns in an El Clasico Legends on Sunday in Mumbai. The legends of Barcelona and Real Madrid have arrived in Mumbai to give Indian fans an experience of a lifetime. The much-anticipated ‘Legends Faceoff’ will take place at the iconic DY Patil Stadium. The football greats of Barcelona - Xavi, Carles Purol, Rivaldo and Patrick Kluivert will feature in the mega event, while the likes of Luis Figo, Michael Owen, and Pep will represent the Los Blancos. Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends: Check Live streaming details.

The two iconic teams often play these Legends El Clasico all over the world and now their presence in India will definitely boost the popularity of rivalry and sport in the country even more.

Real Madrid legend Pep talked about playing in India and popularity of football ahead of the mega clash. "India’s football passion is exploding, and we feel honoured to be part of this journey. This match is very important, I hope it increases the popularity of the sport in India, help bring in more investments and help the game grow here.”

Real Madrid Legends:

Luís Figo (C), Pedro Contreras, Kiko Casilla, Francisco Pavón, Fernando Sanz, Agustin Garcia, Pedro Munitis, Rubén de la Red, Antonio 'Toni' del Moral Segura, Jorge Zoco Ostiz, Iván Pérez, Jesús Enrique Velasco Muñoz, José Luis Cabrera, Juan José Olalla Fernández, David Barral Torres, Christian Karembeu, Fernando Morientes, Pepe, Michael Owen

Barcelona Legends:

Carles Puyol (C), Jesús Angoy, Vítor Baía, Jofre Mateu, Fernando Navarro, Roberto Trashorras, Javier Saviola, Phillip Cocu, Frank de Boer, Giovanni Silva, Rivaldo, Marc Valiente Hernández, Ludovic Giuly, Ricardo Quaresma, Gaizka Mendieta, Sergi Barjuán, Xavi, José Edmílson Gomes de Moraes, Patrick Kluivert

Here are the live streaming details of Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends

When will the Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends match be played?

Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends will be played on Sunday, April 6.

Where will the Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends match be played?

Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends will be played at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

At what time will the Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends match begin?

Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends will start at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends match?

Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends will be televised on Star Sports Network. in India.

How do I watch Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends match live streaming?

Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends will be streamed live on the JioHotstar in India.