Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming LaLiga: When and where to watch FCB vs ATM live online and on TV

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 21, 2024 05:14 PM IST

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming LaLiga: Here are the streaming details for the table clash between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in LaLiga.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming LaLiga: Hansi Flicl's Barcelona will lock horns with rivals Atletico Madrid in the top-of-the-table clash in La Liga on Sunday. The Catalan giants have hit a rough patch in the league and failed to produce positive results in the last few matches, which allowed the likes of Atletico and Real Madrid to reduce the gap in the lead. After a superb start to the season, which saw them win 14 of their first 16 matches across all competitions, Barcelona lost their way and recently lost their last league stage match to Leganes 0-1, and now they are tied with Atletico with 38 points each. However, the goal difference worked in their favour to retain the top spot.

Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid in the top-of-the-table clash.(AFP and Reuters)
Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid in the top-of-the-table clash.(AFP and Reuters)

Barcelona have suffered a blow with young sensation Lamine Yamal suffering an ankle injury during their loss against Leganes. The 17-year-old Spain international is expected to be out for three to four weeks and will miss the Atletico clash. Meanwhile, Diego Simeone's Atletico can move to the top of the table with a win against a struggling Barcelona side.

Atletico had some troubles early on as it worked to integrate newcomers Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher, Alexander Sorloth, and Robin Le Normand but it seems like Simeone has found a way to work things out for them.

Here are the streaming details for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga 2024-25.

When will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga 2024-25 match be played?

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will be played on Sunday, December 22.

Where will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga 2024-25 match be played?

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain.

At what time will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga 2024-25 match begin?

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will start at 12:30 am IST (9:00 pm local).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga 2024-25 match?

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will not be televised in India.

How do I watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga 2024-25 match live streaming?

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will be streamed live on the GXR World website in India.

