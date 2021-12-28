Home / Sports / Football / Barcelona's Jordi Alba tests positive for Covid-19
Barcelona's Jordi Alba tests positive for Covid-19

Barcelona left back Jordi Alba is set to miss Sunday's league trip to Real Mallorca after testing positive for Covid-19, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.
Jordi Alba (left) and Gerard Pique during the match between Sevilla and Barcelona. (AP)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Reuters |

The 32-year-old is the third Barca player to be infected during the Christmas period after defenders Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves returned positive tests on Monday.

"Jordi Alba has tested positive for COVID-19, ruling him out of Tuesday afternoon's training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper... the player is in good health and self-isolating at home," the club said in a statement.

Barca, who last played https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/sevilla-held-1-1-draw-by-much-improved-barcelona-2021-12-21 in the league against Sevilla on Dec. 21, are seventh in the standings with 28 points from 18 games. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
