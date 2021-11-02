Home / Sports / Football / Barcelona's Sergio Aguero ruled out for three months
football

Barcelona's Sergio Aguero ruled out for three months

The Argentine international received medical assistance on the pitch after he complained of chest pain during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Alaves in La Liga and had to be taken to hospital.
Barcelona's Sergio Aguero, center, leaves the pitch injured during the La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)(AP)
Barcelona's Sergio Aguero, center, leaves the pitch injured during the La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)(AP)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has been ruled out for three months following cardiac evaluation, the Spanish club said on Monday.

The Argentine international received medical assistance on the pitch after he complained of chest pain during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Alaves in La Liga and had to be taken to hospital.

Barca said he now faces a lengthy spell out.

“Aguero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr Josep Brugada,” Barcelona said in a statement.

“He is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process.”

The 33-year-old joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City in July.

He has made five appearances in all competitions so far, scoring one goal, after starting the season with a calf problem.

“I talked to him and he is calm. He is confined to his room but considering the situation he is calm,” Barca caretaker manager Sergi Barjuan said earlier on Monday.

Barcelona, who sacked manager Ronald Koeman last week following a La Liga defeat to Rayo Vallecano, travel to Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fc barcelona sergio aguero
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out