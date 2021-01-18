Bayern go four points clear with scrappy 2-1 win over Freiburg
Thomas Mueller set up one goal and scored a second-half winner as Bayern Munich struggled past Freiburg 2-1 on Sunday to snap their opponents' five-game winning run and extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to four points.
Bayern, who were eliminated in the German Cup by second division's Holstein Kiel in midweek after losing to Borussia Moenchengladbach in the league, have now conceded at least one goal for the 11th straight league game and were far from impressive.
The win, however, lifted them to 36 points, four ahead of RB Leipzig who drew 2-2 with VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, and seven clear of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in third and fourth places.
"It was a hard earned win," said Bayern defender Jerome Boateng. "But we need to improve. It was a nervous finale and it was our fault. But we kept fighting."
"It is about winning games. We don't have to be shine every time."
The Bavarians went ahead after seven minutes as Robert Lewandowski became the first Bundesliga player to score 21 goals in the season's opening 16 matches.
The Pole is chasing Gerd Mueller's 40-goal record haul in one season that dates back to the 1971/72 season.
Eager to bounce back from their two straight losses in the league and the German Cup, the hosts came agonisingly close to a second goal early in the second half with Lewandowski hitting the crossbar and Leon Goretzka's rebound spectacularly palmed wide by keeper Florian Mueller.
Freiburg struck against the run of play from substitute Nils Petersen's first contact with the ball, a diving header at the far post in the 62nd minute for a record-extending 28th league goal as a substitute.
Thomas Mueller snatched the winner in the 74th, drilling in a shot after a Leroy Sane layoff from Kingsley Coman's cross before Freiburg's Petersen rattled the crossbar with a thundering shot in stoppage time.
Real Madrid outcast Luka Jovic scored twice on his return on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt for a 3-1 victory over Schalke 04.
The Serb, who joined until the end of the season, scored his first goal with a quick break after teenager Matthew Hoppe had levelled for Schalke -- his fourth goal in two games -- following Andre Silva's lead.
Jovic added a second with a powerful shot in second half stoppage time to lift Frankfurt to seventh on 26.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond and Pritha Sarkar)This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barca's Messi sees red as Bilbao claim Super Cup glory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern go four points clear with scrappy 2-1 win over Freiburg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ozil bids farewell to Arsenal, joins Fenerbahce in Turkey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alisson saves Liverpool in goalless draw with United
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inter make Serie A title statement as Barella downs Juventus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mesut Ozil confirms he is leaving Arsenal for Fenerbahce
- After 7.5 years at the London club, which he joined from Real Madrid, Ozil is heading to one of the favoured clubs of Turkey’s president.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FC Goa score late goal to hold ATK Mohun Bagan to 1-1 draw
- ISL: A late equaliser by youngster Ishan Pandita helped FC Goa play out a 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern go four points clear with scrappy 2-1 win over Freiburg
- Bayern, who conceded a goal for the 11th straight league game and were far from impressive, are now on 36 points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ndombele stunner helps Tottenham win at Sheffield United
- Spurs had just seen the commanding lead given to them by Serge Aurier and Harry Kane halved by David McGoldrick's header on the hour when Ndombele struck with an audacious flicked lob.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: NorthEast United return to winning ways, beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1
- The win propelled NEUFC to the fifth spot in the standings with 16 points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi doubtful as Barça plays Bilbao in Super Cup final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maddison says Leicester OK with COVID-compliant celebrations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Napoli's Fabian Ruiz tests positive for coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leipzig miss out on top spot with 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG scrape past Angers 1-0 to go top as Marseille loses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox