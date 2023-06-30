Home / Sports / Football / Bayern Munich to play Werder Bremen in Bundesliga season opener

Bayern Munich to play Werder Bremen in Bundesliga season opener

AP |
Jun 30, 2023 08:12 PM IST

Aug. 18 tie will be 113th time that Bayern and Bremen have met in the Bundesliga, the most frequent fixture between two clubs since the league began in 1963.

Bayern Munich will start its title defense at Werder Bremen in the opening game of the new Bundesliga season, continuing one of Germany's longest-running rivalries, after the schedule was announced Friday.

Bayern Munich team players pose prior to the start of the Champions League quarterfinal(AP)
The game on Aug. 18 will be the 113th time that Bayern and Bremen have met in the Bundesliga, the most frequent fixture between two clubs since the league began in 1963. Before that, Bayern hosts German Cup winner Leipzig in the Super Cup on Aug. 12.

Borussia Dortmund, which lost out to Bayern on goal difference for the title last season, starts its new campaign at home to Cologne on either Aug. 19 or 20.

The first “Klassiker” of the season between Bayern and Dortmund will be played at Dortmund's stadium on either Nov. 3, 4 or 5, according to the schedule. The second “Klassiker” in Munich is listed for either March 30 or 31.

Newly promoted Heidenheim's first-ever top-division game will be at Wolfsburg on Aug. 19 or 20. The other promoted team, Darmstadt, visits its local rival Eintracht Frankfurt the same weekend.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
