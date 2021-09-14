Home / Sports / Football / Bologna beats Verona 1-0 to extend unbeaten start in Serie A
Bologna beats Verona 1-0 to extend unbeaten start in Serie A

  • The victory put Bologna level with defending champion Inter Milan and Udinese, two points behind leaders Roma, AC Milan and Napoli.
AP | , Bologna
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:54 AM IST

Sweden midfielder Mattias Svanberg scored late for Bologna to beat Hellas Verona 1-0 in Serie A on Monday and extend its unbeaten start to three matches.

The victory put Bologna level with defending champion Inter Milan and Udinese, two points behind leaders Roma, AC Milan and Napoli.

Verona has lost all three of its matches under new coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

Marko Arnautovic set up Svanberg’s goal from the edge of the area.

 

