IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Burnley v AFC Bournemouth - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 9, 2021 AFC Bournemouth's Cameron Carter-Vickers Pool via REUTERS/Lindsey Parnaby(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Burnley v AFC Bournemouth - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 9, 2021 AFC Bournemouth's Cameron Carter-Vickers Pool via REUTERS/Lindsey Parnaby(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches

Racist abuse of footballers on social media has been widespread in recent weeks, but many voices in the game believe the gesture is no long have the effect that it originally did.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:27 PM IST

Bournemouth players will stop taking a knee before matches as they believe the gesture has "run its course" in the fight against racism and discrimination, captain Steve Cook said.

The pre-match gesture in support of the Black Lives Matter movement has been a part of the Premier League and English Football League games since football resumed after the coronavirus shutdown in June.

Racist abuse of footballers on social media has been widespread in recent weeks, but many voices in the game believe the gesture is no long have the effect that it originally did.

"Fighting all forms of discrimination and creating an equal, inclusive society is something that we feel very passionately about," Cook said in a club statement ahead of Saturday's Championship match against Queens Park Rangers.

"But that is defined by much more than a gesture, which we feel has run its course and is no longer having the effect it first did eight months ago.

"As footballers and role models we want to continue affecting change in a positive way but we also need support - from governing bodies and social media platforms, in particular - and want to see action rather than words or gestures."

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha recently said that taking a knee before matches is "degrading", while Championship side Brentford decided last week they would stop making the gesture and look for new ways to support racial equality.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bournemouth
Close
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Burnley v AFC Bournemouth - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 9, 2021 AFC Bournemouth's Cameron Carter-Vickers Pool via REUTERS/Lindsey Parnaby(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Burnley v AFC Bournemouth - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 9, 2021 AFC Bournemouth's Cameron Carter-Vickers Pool via REUTERS/Lindsey Parnaby(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Racist abuse of footballers on social media has been widespread in recent weeks, but many voices in the game believe the gesture is no long have the effect that it originally did.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arsenal's Willian.(Pool via REUTERS)
Arsenal's Willian.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Arsenal's Willian latest to suffer online racial abuse

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:11 AM IST
The 32-year-old Brazil international was targeted by two different users and he highlighted the messages on Instagram with the caption: "Something needs to change! The fight against racism continues."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Roy Krishna celebrates.(ISL)
Roy Krishna celebrates.(ISL)
football

Krishna shines as ATK Mohun Bagan do the double in the Kolkata derby

By Dhiman Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:37 PM IST
The Fijian striker got his 14th goal of the season and had two assists in the 3-1 win against SC East Bengal that took ATK Mohun Bagan five points clear at the top of the standings
READ FULL STORY
Close
Christian Pulisic of Chelsea in action(Getty Images)
Christian Pulisic of Chelsea in action(Getty Images)
football

Tuchel urges Pulisic to 'stay positive' amid limited minutes

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:57 PM IST
  • Tuchel on Friday sought to quell speculation about Pulisic's long-term future at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic's only start since Tuchel took over late last month was in an FA Cup match last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Arminia Bielefeld - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 15, 2021 Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Christof Stache DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video./File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Arminia Bielefeld - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 15, 2021 Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Christof Stache DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video./File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Bayern midfielder Tolisso out for 3 months with thigh injury

AP, Munich
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Tolisso's injury comes ahead of a Champions League game at Lazio on Tuesday and could affect his chances of making France's squad for this year's European Championship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema. File(REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema. File(REUTERS)
football

Madrid's Benzema to miss Valladolid, doubtful for Atalanta

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Friday that his top scorer would not available for Saturday’s match at Valladolid and that “we will see next week” how his recovery goes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kylian Mbappe in action. (File)(Agencies)
Kylian Mbappe in action. (File)(Agencies)
football

Mbappe, Haaland in a league of their own

By Dhiman Sarkar, Bhargab Sarmah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Lightning fast, peerless skills and an insatiable appetite for goal; the two young strikers are setting European football on fire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian football team Captain Sunil Chhetri (C) with teammates pose for photos ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar-2022 Qualifier match against Bangladesh, at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. (File photo)(PTI)
Indian football team Captain Sunil Chhetri (C) with teammates pose for photos ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar-2022 Qualifier match against Bangladesh, at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. (File photo)(PTI)
football

India's football WC qualifying round matches scheduled for March postponed

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The second round of qualification matches have not been held since November 2019 due to Covid-19 pandemic. In November last year, the AFC had said that the matches will be held in March and June this year without specifying the exact dates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Qatar's head coach Felix Sanchez, second left, celebrates with players during the AFC Asian Cup quarter-final match against Korea Republic.(AP)
Qatar's head coach Felix Sanchez, second left, celebrates with players during the AFC Asian Cup quarter-final match against Korea Republic.(AP)
football

Majority of Asia's World Cup qualifiers postponed until June due to COVID-19

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:30 PM IST
The AFC said four matches will be held as scheduled on March 25 and 30 at their respective venues, with the remaining rescheduled games to be played in a centralised format from May 31-June 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring their second goal.(REUTERS)
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring their second goal.(REUTERS)
football

Man United, Spurs win big in relocated Europa League games

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:59 AM IST
  • The first leg was played in Turin, one of a number of games relocated away from their original venues due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions from certain countries affecting teams from Britain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kylian Mbappe(AFP)
Kylian Mbappe(AFP)
football

Mbappé apparently caught saying in game he would 'kill' Alba

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The Marca daily and other outlets have posted a video online of Mbappé apparently saying “In the street, I’ll kill you.” The incident between the two players occurred during PSG’s 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NorthEast United FC were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by Chennaiyin FC(ISL/Twitter)
NorthEast United FC were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by Chennaiyin FC(ISL/Twitter)
football

ISL: NorthEast United score late to hold Chennaiyin FC 3-3

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Three teams -- Hyderabad FC, FC Goa and NorthEast -- are now tied on 27 points from 18 matches, intensifying the race for the last two play-off spots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: File photo(REUTERS)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: File photo(REUTERS)
football

Ibrahimović and Lukaku meet again in Milan derby after spat

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:06 PM IST
There was a huge argument — and head-to-head clash — between Ibrahimović and Lukaku just before halftime of the Italian Cup quarterfinal on Jan. 26 and both players were given yellow cards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Erling Haaland scored twice in the 27th and 43rd minute. (Getty Images)
Erling Haaland scored twice in the 27th and 43rd minute. (Getty Images)
football

Haaland leads Dortmund past Sevilla in Champions League

AP, Seville
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:10 AM IST
  • Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund ended Sevilla’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Porto were even quicker out of the blocks in the second half. (Reuters)
Porto were even quicker out of the blocks in the second half. (Reuters)
football

Champions League: Porto record first win over Juventus

Reuters, Estadio Do Dragao
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:42 AM IST
  • Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega propelled Porto to their first ever victory over Juventus in the Champions League.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP